WE ARE TRAFFIC: A RIDESHARE ADVENTURE Announced at Edinburgh Fringe

When Jonathan Tipton Meyers lost his girlfriend, his business and his identity, he got in his car and drove. With the audience in the backseat, this bravura monologue chronicles Jonathan's two-year journey through the gig economy with Uber and Lyft.

In a timely story simultaneously personal and universal, melancholy and hilarious, he explores - through vignettes based on actual passengers - how the vehicles of segregation might just be our best hope for integration.

Jonathan Tipton Meyers (Writer/Performer) is an actor, writer and filmmaker. A native New Yorker, Jonathan is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and an almost graduate of a bunch of other prestigious places. He's written and performed on stages including Ensemble Studio Theater, Playwrights Horizons in NYC and on various sized screens for ABC, NBC, FOX, Lifetime and Family Channel. He wrote and produced "Homeschool Reunion," a weird/sweet short film, that is currently bewildering the festival circuit

Harry Kakatsakis (Director) grew up in New York City with both parents in the acting profession, including Academy Award-nominated actress, June Squibb. He's directed many shorts and theater pieces, including "In My Country," the second most vote-getter in Moveon.org's 2003 "Bush in 30 Seconds" contest. As a writer, he was commissioned by Larry Levinson Productions to write the TV feature film "Search & Destroy." His most recent directing projects include the multi-award-winning short "Admissions," starring James Cromwell, and the science fiction award-winning short about living sustainably, "What Future." He is currently focusing on writing including the doomsday prepper romance feature "American Fallout," the gulf war horror action thriller feature "Dark Site," the found-footage medieval fantasy horror feature "Dungeon Deep," and the horror procedural TV pilot "Shadow City."

Maria Sundeen (Producer) is an experienced writer, director and producer with a background in the arts and media. She has worked as a producer for stage productions, and well as programs airing on UCTV, the SyFy Channel, and USA Network. She was also one of the founding producers for the launch of C|NET-TV.

