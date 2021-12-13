Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; Found Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shauna Bradford, Alan Collins, Heather Holt Smith, Kady Lawson - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 37%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 30%

Marcus S. Daniel - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 18%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Bayer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 26%

Claire Griswold - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 19%

Michael Mullen - PYGMALION - Little Fish 18%

Best Dance Production

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera 62%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 38%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 26%

Damien Lorton - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 19%

Lisa Sedares - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ryan Holihan - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 21%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 12%

Tomoko Karina - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 8%

Best Editing Of A Stream

J.D. Morabito - JAXX14 - The Jaxx Theatre 12%

Victoria Smith - THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theatre 10%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 8%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donny Jackson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 33%

Shasta Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 24%

Jon Hyrkas - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 12%

Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 37%

A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 34%

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Mia Rasinski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater 20%

Lily Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 15%

Hannah Clair - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 10%

Best Performer In A Play

Michael Mullen - DURANG! - Studio/Stage 8%

Brian Patrick Williams - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 8%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 5%

Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 26%

FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 10%

DURANG! - Studio/Stage 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Richardson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 52%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 29%

Tristan Griffin - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 12%

Best Solo Production

VERSATILE: STORIES FROM THE CLOSET OF A HALF-BLACK GAY MAN - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA 22%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 14%

DECONSTRUCTING HOLLY - Hollywood Fringe 13%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Dominique Comer & Jerome St. Jerome - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 17%

Pieter Orlandini - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 17%

Jessie Vacchiano / Stephanie Coltrin - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 17%

Best Special Event

THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theater 16%

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA 15%

KRITZERLAND AT HOME - THE 11TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Kritzerland 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Giovanna Martinez - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 17%

Randy Acosta - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 16%

Bianca Turner - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Richard J. Martinez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 17%

Lisa J. Salas - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 9%

Yukari Black - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 8%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep 31%

MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL (WORLD PREMIERE) - P3 Theatre Company 28%

SANTASIA: A HOLIDAY COMEDY - Whitefire Theater (Sherman Oaks) 17%