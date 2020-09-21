Victory Theatre Center Premieres Judith Leora Play In Together LA Festival

TOGETHER LA will be free to the public to stream via Twitch.tv and YouTube, opening October 1.

LA Stage Alliance (LASA) in association with Alternative Theatre Los Angeles (ATLA) presents "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival" celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area. The Festival will feature The Victory Theatre's production of Judith Leora's new 10-minute play You, Me & Margaret Atwood.

Directed by Tom Ormeny and designed by Evan Bartoletti, You, Me & Margaret Atwood features Sharayu Mahale, Greg Berman, and Jaquay Lamar Thomas in a captivating exploration of gender relations.

Adriana and Jake are married and planning a date night. Disagreement on the film they want to watch pushes their relationship into a discussion of the inequities and dissatisfactions with their gender roles. Meanwhile Bexx, their next-door non-binary, femme neighbor, is throwing a party and needs their kitchen to help supply the food. "While the doors to our theaters may be shut, our artists continue to innovate and utilize new technology to serve Los Angeles and promote the importance of theatre. Join us as we celebrate works that are created specifically for a virtual format. Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four (34) of ATLA's theatre companies will showcase 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening will be hosted by celebrity guests." - ATLA

TOGETHER LA will be free to the public to stream via Twitch.tv and YouTube, opening October 1, 2020 and running through October 17, 2020. ATLA welcomes sponsors and donors. Donations will benefit Black Lives Matter Los Angeles (BLMLA). Participating companies include: 24th Street Theatre, Actors Co-op, Ammunition Theatre Company, Celebration Theatre, Chance Theater, Coin and Ghost, Company of Angels, Echo Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, IAMA Theatre Company, Impro Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Company, Interact Theatre Company, Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble, Macha Theatre, Open Fist Theatre Company, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Pacific Resident Theatre, Playwrights' Arena, Rogue Machine Theatre, Sacred Fools Theater Company, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Skylight Theatre Company, The 6th Act, The Fountain Theatre, The Group Rep Theatre, The Inkwell Theater, The New American Theatre, The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Road Theatre Company, The Victory Theatre Center, Theatre of NOTE, Theatre West and Whitefire Theatre.

Alternative Theatre Los Angeles is a community of professional intimate theaters based in the greater Los Angeles area. Like Los Angeles, the theatre community has always been at the forefront of innovation. As an integral part of the cultural conversation, the original group of 18 theatre companies has now grown to artistic directors and leaders from 61 of LA's intimate theaters. ATLA came together five months ago to discuss how to move through the current COVID crisis and come out stronger. They are committed to raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of professional theatre. At weekly virtual roundtables, they continue to remind each other that theatre is a collaborative art form, stronger together as one .The Victory Theatre Center is celebrating its 40th year.

Recognized as an inclusive multi-disciplinary venue, The Victory champions and challenges artists to move audiences with new works from new voices through dramaturgy and theatrical world premieres. These events serve as an intellectual and emotional touchstone of expression - a place where audiences can share in a deeper sense of humanity. Since 1980, the Victory Theatre has presented over 100 productions and over 85 dramaturgical workshops. Over 80% of these productions and workshops were of previously unproduced new plays.

LA Stage Alliance ("LASA") works with the theatre community to expand awareness, appreciation, and support of performance arts. As a new form of theater emerges, LASA will continue to support artists and engage audiences through a series of programs, events, and advocacy efforts. All our initiatives aim to serve and strengthen the sector - both at an individual and public level. LASA will continue to provide resources that facilitate audience engagement, collaborative marketing, community building, and professional development. LASA has modified its event hub, www.onstage.la, to now promote virtual events and share all that Los Angeles is creating.

