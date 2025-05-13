Venessa Verdugo's HOOLIGANI to be Presented in June at Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Hooligani Hooligani, written and performed by Venessa Verdugo, will be presented at Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The production is produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson for Soaring Solo Studios, and will be presented Upstairs @ El Centro (Main Space).

Preview on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. Regular performances on Friday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 25 at 9:00 p.m.

This show is based on true events. Tetyana Komisaruk, a Russian madam active in the Los Angeles area during the 1990s, was tried and convicted for her participation in a smuggling ring that brought young women from Ukraine to the U.S. via Mexico with the objective of forcing them into prostitution.

In a bid for lenient sentencing, Tetyana addresses the jury and makes a deal for lenient sentencing:: She reveals how she went from growing up in a Moscow orphanage to becoming a criminal entrepreneur. She was incredibly successful....until the authorities caught up with her, that is. Now, she has one chance to make her case. Will the jury let her go free?

Writer-performer Venessa Verdugo trained at Cal State Fullerton and Stella Adler Conservatory West. She wrote and performed her solo show Heiress,'69 at the Elephant Stages Theatre. It is based on the life of Manson murder victim and coffee heiress Abigail Folger as she returns from beyond to speak at her killers' parole hearing. The short film version can now be seen on Amazon Prime.. She also worked as a writer for Metro LA and can be seen as silent screen actress Barbara LaMarr in a bio short she wrote on her life. Her acting can be seen in various films and entertainment media.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Producer), is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD from Dialogue One Solo Theatre Festival, Advisory Board Member of LA Women's Theatre Festival, Co-Producer of the Stars Solo Series & Joshua Tree Solo Theatre Festival, Founder of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica aided in the development, direction & producing of over 175 solo shows! As a performer, Jessica "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own one person shows ZE and OBLIVIOUS TO EVERYONE for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have been awarded TOP OF FRINGE, HFF ENCORE PRODUCER AWARDS, TVOLUTION BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE, LARRY CORNWALL AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE & several other accolades! Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, nominated as Best Director of a Play by Broadway World 2023 & awarded the Rainbow Award 2024 by the LA Women's Theatre Festival. www.SoaringSoloStudios.com

