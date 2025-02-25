Vasthy And Friends To Perform At The BFF Santa Monica Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vasthy and Friends will jon in the 9th Annual BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre on March 7th, 2025. Selected from numerous submissions, this vibrant performance group will present two special school shows and an additional public performance at 4:00 PM, all free to attend!

The BFF, the only FREE Fringe Festival in the nation, celebrates the power of theatre with 30 plays, workshops, and family-friendly events from February 25th to April 4th.

Vasthy Mompoint, an eight-time Broadway actress and Producer known for her roles in "The Prom," "SpongeBob," and "Mary Poppins," will serve as the enchanting hostess for this unique musical theater adventure. The show combines live performance with innovative virtual production, inviting children to engage with the arts in an immersive and interactive way. "Get ready to sing, dance, and play! We promise you will leave with a smile," says Vasthy.

The show includes producer/performer Leanne Gadow, musical director Alyson Snyder, Violinist Marnia Schon, and keyboardist Micah Konis. The cast includes Larry Sapperstein, Carly Hughes, Amanda Kloots, Randi De Marco, and Emmy-nominated star Amanda Kloots, who will make a special appearance.

The BFF Festival celebrates the range and depth of the human condition, emphasizing that theatrical experiences are vital and transformative and must be accessible to all. This event is made possible through generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors via the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica, and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, along with support from Playhouse PALS.

Join us for a magical afternoon filled with music, dance, and the joy of theatre at the BFF Santa Monica Fringe Festival. We can't wait to see you there!

