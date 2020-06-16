VIRTUAL HOT OFF THE PRESS Presents New Works Performed in Staged Readings

Hot Off the Press is a program of new solo writings presented by talented scribes in staged readings. Usually presented in a theatre with a live audience, our newest show will be performed in a virtual presentation live via Zoom, to conform with current considerations of public health and safety. The new program includes:

Is There a Doctor in the House? Written and performed by Lynne Jassem. A lesbian in Oakland meets a true love (at last!), in a romantic odyssey that will take her across the country and over the sea.

Versatile. Written and performed by Kevin Neighbors. A modern journey through identity and intersectionality. Kevin, a biracial and gay person, wades through the trauma of police brutality. Through poetry, he explores the fate of African-American men when stopped by law enforcement and how it challenges him to own his sexual identity.

Moments. Written and performed by Sharon Nyree Williams. The Seattle-based graduate of a historically Black college (HBCU) utilizes her voice to affirm her love for African-American men and her concerns for their health and safety, as well as trans people in the light of recent headlining events. She takes a look at confrontations with the community and the law enforcement establishment.

#Boy Mom. Written and performed by April Wish. The mother of a daughter and son worries about what she detects as violent tendencies in the behavior of her little boy. Are these tendencies innate? If so, can they be controlled by nurturance?

Unexpected Blessings. Written and performed by Barbara Brownell. Barbara is a Caucasian woman in her 60's who is exploring the journey of discovering who her real father is and how this journey has influenced her own identity.

There may be further additions to the program, to be announced.

This program is produced by Michelle Jewsbury (Founder, Unsilenced Voices) and hosted by Jessica Lynn Johnson (CEO of Soaring Solo LLC, director and consultant) and Juliette Jeffers (actor, director, teaching artist).

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Co-Founder and Executive Producer is Adilah Barnes.

HOW TO ATTEND: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Virtual Hot Off the Press is an exciting evening of new works written and performed by remarkable authors in staged readings. Presented by Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. Tickets are $10. Order at https://bit.ly/virtualhotoffpress . A Zoom link will be sent to attendees after ticket purchase is confirmed.

Los Angeles Wome's Theatre Festival, a non-profit organization, is supported in part by City of West Hollywood; City National Bank; Department of Cultural Affairs of the City of Los Angeles; Los Angeles County Arts Commission; Women in Media; KPFK 90.7 ; and Adilah Barnes Productions.

Social media links: https://twitter.com/lawtf ; and https://www.facebook.com/LosAngelesWomensTheatreFestival

