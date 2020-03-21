VIDEOS: Pacific Opera Project Uploads New Productions to YouTube Daily

According to Opera Wire, Pacific Opera Project will bring opera to the public online.

On March 19, the company streamed its production of La Traviata on YouTube, and followed it up with videos of That Barber of Seville and Le Nozze di Figaro on March 20.

The company plans to upload one production per day until all 35 of its works are online.

Audiences are already able to see the company's La Bohème (AKA The Hipsters), as well as The Mikado and Carmen, which were all previously available to stream.

