U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum To Partner with New Art Studio For Deaf and Blind Children

The LeRoy Neiman Art Studio will include an educational partnership with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

The Good Tidings Foundation and LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation have announces the opening of the LeRoy Neiman Art Studio at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, which will include an educational partnership with the newly opened United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum located just minutes from the school's campus.

The new studio will open, alongside the school year for CSDB, on August 24, and was specifically designed with the school's unique population in mind. It features a "Pottery Corner" for wedging, glazing and the creation of dimensional artwork that students can explore physically. The studio is outfitted with circular nesting tables to accommodate various communication needs, and there's even a stage for students to display their pieces while using American Sign Language to convey their artistic intent-all of it geared toward nurturing Neiman's passion for the creation of art in young Coloradans of different abilities.

The new studio is the latest in a long-time collaboration that stems from LeRoy Neiman's friendship with Good Tidings founder Larry Harper. Since 2000, the two foundations have been creating arts education and athletic spaces for children in some of the country's most underserved areas.

The new studio, designed by frequent Good Tidings collaborator MBH Architects and constructed by locally-based contractors at Raine Building, will mark the foundation's fourteenth LeRoy Neiman Art Studio. Funding for the construction, design, and furnishings was made possible by a generous grant from the LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation.

LeRoy Neiman was the official artist of five Olympic Games from 1972 to 2010, and his work is featured in an expansive survey currently on view at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The museum, which opened to the public at the end of July, will work with the new art studio to facilitate a series of vibrant educational programs that pull inspiration from the Games.

