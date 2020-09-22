Tupperware Drag Queen, Kay Sedia Encourages Folks To Support Online DRAG Performers

With the pandemic still impacting our community many Drag Queens are still relying online live performances for income to stay afloat.

In West Hollywood Covid19 has been hit hard with three local LGBTQ bars permanently closing their doors for good, Gym Bar, Rage, and Flaming Saddles. This is a looming cloud over Drag Queens with their performance homes never opening again.

"These past months have been challenging for everyone but with those who perform in clubs and on stage it has been extremely hard." Oscar Quintero who also performs as Kay Sedia. "We need to continue to support our community."

Kay/Oscar is one of those performers trying to keep afloat with weekly online Tupperware Parties which brings the wonderful world of Tupperware products to the masses via Facebook live.

Kay shares her God given talents of comedy, music and "sexiness" straight through the computer screen, making each Tupperware Fiesta an unforgettable experience. Each week Kay has three Tupperware Party hostess, who earn free Tupperware just for hosting. Any viewer can be a host it's easy just contact Kay.

Kay has also started theme Tupperware events such as the recent Hawaiian themed show which had Kay making LIVE on camera a Upside Down Pineapple Cake! Now not only does the viewer get a peek in all the cutting-edge Tupperware but they get to learn new recipes that they can use with their very own Tupperware.

Tupperware items are available 24/7 on Kay Sedia's website at www.kaysedia.my.tupperware.com.

