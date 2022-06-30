Torrance Theatre Company Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, August 6 - 13

Torrance Theatre Company opens their 24th season at the James R. Armstrong Theatre with THE ADDAMS FAMILY: A New Musical Comedy; book by MARSHALL BRICKMAN and RICK ELICE, music and lyrics by ANDREW LIPPA; and based on characters created by Charles Addams.

The show runs for SIX PERFORMANCES ONLY, August 6 - 13, 2022. Reserved seating includes Premium section for $45, General section for $35-$25, and Family Four Packs for $100. Tickets are available by phone at (310) 781-7171 or using the link at www.torrancetheatrecomany.com.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The musical first premiered on Broadway in April 2010 (after an earlier Chicago try-out), and ran through December of 2011, and a National Tour was already underway that September. The original Broadway cast included Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, as Gomez and Morticia Addams. The Addams Family is a familiar franchise to many thanks to the films, both animated and live-action, the original TV series, various live-action and animated spin-offs; and the single-paneled comics that started it all back in 1938 in the New Yorker magazine. The draw of these characters remains as strong as ever, as Netflix prepares to launch an Addams spin-off about gothy Addams daughter Wednesday, whose cast will include Jenna Ortega, Christin Ricci, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and will be directed by Tim Burton.

Artistic Director, Gia Jordahl says this show was "the perfect start to our season, which revolves heavily on FAMILY and all of its shapes and size, trials and tribulations, joys and triumphs. The Addams Family is not only fun and upbeat, but at its core is very sweet and sentimental. It's a story about growing up, letting go, following dreams, hurting and healing." Jordahl asks, "What could be better for this moment?" She is thrilled that the Torrance Theatre Company is coming back into its stride, and was blown away by the 90+ actors that came out to audition for the musical in the spring. While she said that things are far from normal, and the company will be dealing with the ramifications of Covid and the pandemic for a long time to come, there is still a glimmer of normalcy that the whole company is clinging to.

The Torrance Theatre Company production is directed by Cary Jordahl, who is also designing the sets for the production. The rest of the creative team includes Stephen Amundson as vocal director, Bradley Hampton as music director, and Niko Montelibano as choreographer. The cast features 31 actors from all over Southern California who come to Torrance each summer to share their talents with our community.

The cast includes Christopher Tiernan (Gomez), Presley Roy (Moriticia), Lily Targett (Wednesday). John "Spike" Fugatt (Fester), Amelia Fischer and Leah Mei Gold (Pugsley), Elizabeth Bouton Summerer (Grandma/Alice u/s), Aiden Ludka (Lurch), Lukas Marvin (Lucas), Whitney Vigil (Alice), Garrett Engle (Mal), and ancestors are Britney Acosta, Gloria Amaya, Lila Bassior (swing Morticia/Grandma), Abby Carlson (Morticia u/s), Devon Dominguez, Phoebe Eskovitz, Nico Fisher (Wednesday u/s), Jessica Flynn, Danny Gaitan (Fester u/s), Sam Gianfala, Gelline Ibarrola, Jason A. Lubin, Jonah Mirkovich, Derek Miranda, Lauryn Muraida, Simeon Partida, Jon Sparks (Gomez u/s), Sarah Villacarillo (Grandma u/s), Bradley Weaver, and John Webb.