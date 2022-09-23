Tickets Now on Sale for West Coast Premiere of BROKEN STORY at The Sherry Theater

Tickets are now on sale for the West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by Cyndy A. Marion (You are Perfect at The Actors Company), directed by Tamara Rappart (USC New Works Festival; Playwrights' Arena New Pages Lab). The production will be presented by New York City's White Horse Theater Company in association with 134 West at The Sherry Theater (11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91601), November 4-27.

Broken Story was inspired by the murder of writer Susan Berman and her close relationship with serial killer Robert Durst. The play explores questions of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal juxtaposed against the personal journey of a young journalist whose obsession with getting the story has unexpected consequences.

In Broken Story we meet Jess, a driven young New York reporter who arrives at the Los Angeles home of murdered novelist Jane Hartman, hoping to uncover the true story behind a mysterious Hollywood crime. As she meets those closest to the victim, everyone becomes a suspect. Alibis are questioned and motives are discovered in an effort to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Turns out, Jess is as gifted with her journalist notebook as she is with her imagination. Fantasies collide with the facts and this dangerous pursuit of truth takes a personal turn.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 8pm (preview), Saturday, November 5 at 8pm (press opening), Sunday, November 6 at 7pm, Friday, November 11 at 8pm, Saturday, November 12 at 8pm, Sunday, November 13 at 7pm, Friday, November 18 at 8pm, Saturday, November 19 at 8pm, Sunday, November 20 at 7pm, Friday, November 25 at 8pm, Saturday, November 26 at 8pm, and Sunday, November 27 at 7pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198809®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.whitehorsetheater.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/broken-story-la. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission. All audiences must wear a mask for the duration of the performance and while in the theater.

The cast will feature Liana Aráuz (Detained at The Fountain Theatre; Good and Sex Day with IATI), Lynn Adrianna Freedman (Madolina Colombo in The Offer), Lindsay Danielle Gitter (Dress of Fire with Austin Pendelton, Off-Broadway), David Hunter Jr. (Steal Away: The Living History of Harriet Tubman at Hollywood Fringe), and Rod Sweitzer (Foote Notes & The Idiot Box with Open Fist). The creative team will include Set Design by Andis Gjoni (West Side Story and Kiss Me Kate with the National Opera Theater of Albania), Lighting Design by Katelan Braymer (Drift, Time, and 90Sugar at The Wallis), Costume Design by Derek Nye Lockwood (international tour of Legally Blonde; Wardrobe Supervisor on HBO's Gossip Girl), Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen (The Orchard with Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht, Off-Broadway), Composer Joe Gianono (whose work is frequently featured on WQXR, the premier classical music station), Projection Polaroid Photography by Gail Thacker (whose work is included in collections at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, The Institute of Contemporary Art, and The Museum of the City of New York), Dramaturgy by Linda S. Nelson (dramaturge for playwright/novelist Cailin Heffernan, screenwriter Michael Lee Stever, and playwrights Roman Feeser, Bob Ost, and Phil Olson). The production Stage Manager will be Hannah Raymond with Assistant Stage Manager Brandi L. Johnson.

Cyndy A. Marion (Playwright) is the Producing Artistic Director of White Horse Theater Company for which she directed the NYC World Premiere of Broken Story. She also directed the NYC World Premiere and LA productions of her first full-length play You Are Perfect. You Are Perfect has also appeared at The Red Mask Players' Kathryn Randolph Theater in Danville, IL, The Toronto Fringe Festival, Off-Broadway's Theatre 80, Theater for the New City's "On The Air" and Charlotte Off-Broadway's Page to Stage Series. Other directing credits include: A Cavalier for Milady, Eyes for Consuela, Clothes for a Summer Hotel, In The Bar of A Tokyo Hotel, The Late Henry Moss (WHTC) and the World Premieres of The Book of Lambert and MINA by Obie-winner Leslie Lee (La MaMa E.T.C.) She is currently developing her latest play Thistles. MFA in Directing Brooklyn College, member of SDC, Dramatists Guild & The Players.

Tamara Ruppart (Director) has worked as a director, producer and actor. Originally from NYC she was a Stage Manager for Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, and once in LA crew for over 100 episodes of network television. Film/TV directing credits include Rising Sun, Rising Soul (doc), Japanese-language film Path of Dreams (short), and Season 1(14 episodes) of The Kool School (edu). Path of Dreams has won/been nominated for 17 awards, including Best Short and the Award of Excellence (Winter Film Awards, NYC), Best Short (LA WIFF), and the Director's Choice Award (Cinema on the Bayou). Theater directing credits include Extinction (World Premiere), two productions of Kokoro (True Heart), and numerous productions for USC (where she has been an adjunct professor). Tamara studied Digital Filmmaking at NY Film Academy in LA, received an MFA in Directing from The New School for Drama, and a BA in Theater from Davidson College. https://tamararuppart.com

White Horse Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow artists and audiences. www.whitehorsetheater.com

Broken Story received its World Premiere at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City in November of 2019.