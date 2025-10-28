Theatricum Botanicum to Present 5th Annual HOLIDAY FAMILY FAIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum’s spectacular outdoor venue in Topanga will transform into a winter wonderland for the company’s fifth annual Holiday Family Faire.

Carolers, singing madrigals and other performers will roam the grounds; Theatricum company members will tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take family photos; an artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts; and festive food and drink will be available for purchase.

A special performance of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, performed in the tradition of a 1940s live radio broadcast complete with Foley sound effects created live on stage and unforgettable performances by Theatricum’s company and special guests, will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following the Faire (separate admission).