Theatricum Botanicum to Present 5th Annual HOLIDAY FAMILY FAIRE

The event will take place on December 13.

By: Oct. 28, 2025
Theatricum Botanicum to Present 5th Annual HOLIDAY FAMILY FAIRE Image
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum’s spectacular outdoor venue in Topanga will transform into a winter wonderland for the company’s fifth annual Holiday Family Faire.

Carolers, singing madrigals and other performers will roam the grounds; Theatricum company members will tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take family photos; an artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts; and festive food and drink will be available for purchase.

A special performance of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, performed in the tradition of a 1940s live radio broadcast complete with Foley sound effects created live on stage and unforgettable performances by Theatricum’s company and special guests, will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following the Faire (separate admission).



