Theatre Palisades Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Theatre Palisades latest production is "Steel Magnolias". A poignant, humorous, and touching story by Robert Harling. Opening Friday January 10, through Sunday February 16, 2020 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 P.M. and Sundays at 2:00 P.M. at the Pierson Playhouse located at 941 Temescal Canyon Dr. (just south of Sunset Blvd.) Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

The production is directed by Brandon Ferruccio and produced by Sherman Wayne and Martha Hunter with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. Featured in the cast are, in alphabetical order Maria O'Connor (M'lynn), Sherry Coon (Ouiser), Jessica Hogan (Annelle), Grace O'Neill (Shelby), Catherine Rahm (Clairee), Courtney Shaffer, (Truvy).

"Steel Magnolias" asks the question: "HOW DO YOU SOLVE A PROBLEM like that child, Shelby?" You don't. A tender, funny, sad funny play about the family tug of war between mother, (M'lynn) and daughter (Shelby) and their friends who all come to the same beauty parlor. Life and its issues get discussed and dissected in a very Southern and ladylike way. A perennial favorite of the American stage.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at (310) 454-1970 preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 3:30 to 6:30 P.M... Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Tickets are also available online at https://theatrepalisades.ticketleap.com/steel-magnolias/for group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Theatre Palisades including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Theatre Palisades websitehttp://www.theatrepalisades.org/. You can also find Theatre Palisades information on Facebook, and Instagram.





