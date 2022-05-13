The World Premiere Of 4 SEASONS TOTAL SH!TSHOW Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow is a world premiere written by Aaron Michnowski. The show is produced and directed by Hiro Korsgaard. Original material based on alternative facts. The show will open at Stephanie Feury Theatre on June 4th @ 12:00 PM.

Following the principle, "if you just say anything loud enough and long enough, it's real," 2020 campaign staffers Keri, Todd, Christianné, and - uh, another guy - race against the clock in the styles of 24 and Veep to change reality to fit @RealDonaldTrump's declaration: "Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M." The story is told in real time. Ish.

In addition to the challenges posed to their mission by the truth, their efforts are stymied by the head baller/shot caller of the campaign's Advance Team, who is out to steal their valor and the campaign manager whose infectiousness is not limited to his personality.

Starring Maddy Bryan, Pranav Dev, Sam Lassiter, Ryan Leonard, Zaya Kolia, Christian Lowery, Sam Vidos, and Caiti Wiggins. Produced and directed by Hiro Kosgaard, written by Aaron Michnowski.

Hiro Korsgaard has returned to directing after a long hiatus, having begun his journey at Northwestern University's Channel 1. He has now set his sights on the stage and will be directing 4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow for Hollywood Fringe, following the success of his previous project, Widower in Paradise, which NoArtsDistrict.com praised as "Brilliant!" and "Ruinously riveting."

Aaron Michnowski has been working in film production and development ever since graduating from Northwestern and will debut his writing on the theatre stage for the first time with 4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow, hoping to prove that one way to keep from crying about the demise of democracy is to laugh at it.

The production will open at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performances will be June 4 @ 12PM | June 12 @ 5:30PM | June 15 @ 9:30PM | June 17 @ 8PM

June 20 @ 8PM |June 22 @ 6PM | June 25 @ 5PM Approximate running time 50 minutes

ADMISSION $12.00. Appropriate for ages 13+ (strong language throughout)

TICKETS: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7554?tab=tickets