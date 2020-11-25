The Wallis Presents THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK

The magical world of artist Marc Chagall and his wife Bella is tenderly brought to life in Daniel Jamieson's THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on demand December 11-18, 2020. Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalized as the picture of romance. On the painter's canvas they flew, but in real life they walked through some of the most challenging times in 20th Century history-navigating the devastation of war, the Russian Revolution and each other.

This critically acclaimed theatrical production of Bristol Old Vic, Kneehigh and Wise Children, directed by Emma Rice with music by Ian Ross, combines the visuals of Chagall's paintings with the music and dance of the Russian-Jewish tradition. The on-demand program will be filmed in early December live on stage at the UK's Bristol Old Vic (with strict COVID heath restrictions and without an audience). The production features Marc Antolin (Marc Chagall) and Audrey Brisson (Bella Chagall), reprising their roles from the original production, which had its live US premiere at The Wallis in 2018.

Implementing a COVID-secure procedure, the company members will each have a Coronavirus test before forming a bubble in Bristol. These rigorous measures mean that they will be able to perform the show without social distancing.

"We are taking the utmost care to protect all of our valued team, but all the preparation will all be worth it when we immerse ourselves in the spiritually intimate and genuinely moving, real life love story of Marc and Bella Chagall," says Rice. "And, while nothing will ever replace the thrill of a night out at the theatre, this broadcast - fresh, fun and intimate - is a wonderful adventure."

"The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is a beautiful love story," said Paul Crewes, The Wallis' Artistic Director. "Emma brings the production to life in her delightfully unique way. It is joyful, sensual, heartbreaking and funny. It is a great to be able to bring the Company back to L.A. - virtually - with this award-winning production."

Earlier this fall, The Wallis presented a live-streamed performance of Rice's production of Romantics Anonymous.

Tickets for viewing The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet are $21.38 (£16.00, based on current exchange rates). Ticket sales are being handled by the Ticket Co. in UK, so prices are in British pounds, but credit cards will be charged in US dollars; exchange rates may apply.

Patrons will receive a link and password. On Demand purchase includes a 7-day window of access from 8:00 PM on Friday, December 11 until 7:59 PM on Friday, December 18. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared. Tickets may be purchased by visiting TheWallis.org/Lovers, by email at Tickets@TheWallis.org or by calling 310.746.4000 (Tuesday - Friday, 9:30 am - 2:30 pm).

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You