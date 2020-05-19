The Wallis Announces Hope @ The Wallis

With the spirit of hope driving forward plans for the future, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has established Hope @ The Wallis, which includesthe announcement by Artistic Director Paul Crewes of the appointment of virtuoso violinist and consummate musician Daniel Hope as The Wallis' next Artist-In-Residence in collaboration with the New Century Chamber Orchestra. In addition, a major resiliency campaign and community match/challenge to support The Wallis' performing arts offerings was announced by Rachel Fine, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer.

"Amid the most challenging and urgent times we have ever faced as an organization, The Wallis remains committed to the survival of the arts in our community," said Crewes. "Daniel Hope electrified everyone in the Goldsmith Theater during his 2018 performance with the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, and his tremendous versatility as a soloist, chamber musician, writer, teacher and personality makes him the consummate individual to serve as our Artist-In-Residence at this unprecedented time. Beginning in September 2020, he will curate and perform in a series of unique programs - be it live, virtual, or broadcast - as a solo artist, with other colleagues and with the New Century Chamber Orchestra."

"With an eye towards bolstering our future artistic and educational programming and initiatives, we have directed our attention to the survival of the arts in our community by establishing Hope @ The Wallis, which also includes a resiliency campaign to increase our financial stability so that our performing arts can continue to flourish," said Fine.

The Wallis' Board of Directors has issued a $150,000 challenge by matching dollar-for-dollar all contributions to Hope @ The Wallis, making each gift doubly impactful. Funds raised by Hope @ The Wallis will directly support artists, educators and its mission, continuing the organization's ability to use the power of the arts to heal, connect, and inspire during this unusual time in our history.

Continued Fine, "Reflecting the promise woven into our forthcoming offerings, Hope @ The Wallis fortifies our organization during this time of unprecedented crisis by providing resources to support the very best artistic talent, invite arts learners of all ages and abilities into our virtual classrooms and focus our team on executing The Wallis' artistic and educational mission. Our ability to once again open our doors with strength in today's ever-shifting environment will play an essential role in The Wallis' recovery and vital connection with its community. The unwavering generosity of our Board of Directors, our patrons and our donors is appreciated and absolutely vital as we look ahead."

"The Wallis has faced this extraordinary COVID-19 challenge with flexibility and foresight," said The Wallis' Board Chairman Michael Nemeroff. "Led by Rachel Fine and Paul Crewes, our exceptional leadership team, we have stayed firmly grounded in service to the Beverly Hills and greater Los Angeles community with virtual performances and other exceptional content while remaining resilient in our commitment to the full pursuit of our mission. Going forward, we are fully committed to bringing people together through the transformative power of the performing arts, and we invite the community to invest in The Wallis as contributors to Hope @ The Wallis."

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' mission as a site for the convergence of dynamic performing arts, arts education, and civic life has long been recognized as a beacon of light. Serving more than 80,000 diverse individuals each year through outstanding performances, education activities, and community events, The Wallis' unique artistic voice presents and produces fresh, imaginative and important works of music, dance, theater and film that speak to people of all ages and backgrounds. The Wallis also emphasizes and uplifts marginalized voices from the Los Angeles region; makes an impact locally, nationally, and globally; provides an artistic home for a wide variety of artists; and inspires life-long participation with the arts.

Beyond its role as a performing arts venue, The Wallis is also an education center and a cultural destination, providing numerous entry points into arts participation. GRoW @ The Wallis for arts education and community programs offers outstanding, targeted programs that serve the needs for quality, ongoing arts programs that reach specific groups, among them underserved Los Angeles County K-12 students, especially those in low-income and underserved communities; children and adults with autism; older adults; individuals with Parkinson's Disease; outstanding young performing artists who participate in The Wallis' unique arts courses; and constituents of local social service agencies through the Community Partners program.

To donate today to Hope @ The Wallis, visit TheWallis.org/HopeFund or call 310.746.4000.

Violinist Daniel Hope has toured the world as a virtuoso soloist for 30 years and is celebrated for his musical versatility as well as his dedication to humanitarian causes. Winner of the 2015 European Cultural Prize for Music, whose previous recipients include Daniel Barenboim and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, he appears as soloist with the world's major orchestras and conductors, also directing many ensembles from the violin. Since the start of the 2016/17 season Hope is Music Director of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra - and from the 2018/19 Season also Music Director of the New Century Chamber Orchestra in San Francisco. In 2019, he became Artistic Director of the Frauenkirche Cathedral in Dresden, and from 2020 he is the President of the Beethovenhaus Bonn, an honorary position following in the footsteps of Kurt Masur and Joseph Joachim. Hope was raised in London at Highgate School and the Royal Academy of Music, studying the violin with Zakhar Bron, Itzhak Rashkovsky and Felix Andrievsky. The youngest ever member of the Beaux Arts Trio with whom he performed over 400 times during its final six seasons, today Hope appears at all the world's greatest halls and festivals: from Carnegie Hall to the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, from Salzburg to Schleswig-Holstein and from Aspen to the BBC Proms and Tanglewood. He has worked with conductors including Kurt Masur, Valery Gergiev and Christian Thielemann, and with the world's greatest symphony orchestras including Berlin, Boston, Chicago, Paris, London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. Devoted to contemporary music, Hope has commissioned over thirty works, enjoying close contact with composers such as Alfred Schnittke, Toru Takemitsu, Harrison Birtwistle, Sofia Gubaidulina, György Kurtág, Peter Maxwell-Davies and Mark-Anthony Turnage. Hope is one of the world's most prolific classical recording artists, with over 25 albums to his name. His recordings have won the Deutsche Schallplattenpreis, the Diapason d'Or of the Year, the Edison Classical Award, the Prix Caecilia, the ECHO-Klassik Award and numerous Grammy nominations. His album of Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto and Octet with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe was named one of the best of the year by the New York Times. His recording of Alban Berg's Concerto was voted Grammophone Magazine's "top choice of all available recordings". His recording of Max Richter's Vivaldi Recomposed, which reached No. 1 in over 22 countries is, with 250,000 copies sold, one of the most successful classical recordings of recent times. Hope has been an exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist since 2007. In 2017 the documentary film "Daniel Hope - The Sound of Life" was screened in European cinemas as well as in Movie Theatres in Australia and North America. Hope has penned four bestselling books published in Germany by the Rowohlt publishing company. He contributes regularly to the Wall Street Journal and has written scripts for collaborative performances with the actors Klaus Maria Brandauer and Mia Farrow. In Germany he presents a weekly radio show for the WDR3 Channel and curates, since the 2016/17 season his own salon "Hope@9pm", a music and talk event with guests from culture and politics at the Konzerthaus Berlin. Hope plays the 1742 "ex-Lipínski" Guarneri del Gesù, placed generously at his disposal by an anonymous family from Germany. He holds both Irish and German citizenship and resides with his family in Berlin.

