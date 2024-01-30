The Taxco Theatre to Re-Open In Canoga Park

The newly renovated theater will foster new work and bring music, dance, and theater productions to life.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

The Taxco Theatre to Re-Open In Canoga Park

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Los Angeles City Councilmember, Bob Blumenfield, have revealed the grand re-opening of the newly renovated Taxco Theatre in Canoga Park. The Taxco Theatre will provide Canoga Park's creative and cultural groups a location to gather, engage, collaborate, and foster new work that can be shared with the public.

"The Taxco Theatre is going to provide affordable space and creative guidance to a new generation of artists and I'm thrilled that our dream is now a reality," said Councilmember Bob Blumenfield. "There was no blueprint on how to create public incubator space like this but I'm very grateful for the Department of Cultural Affairs and our Canoga Park neighbors for joining together to help get this done."

DCA General Manager, Daniel Tarica said: "Thanks to the support of Councilmember Blumenfield, we are proud to see this initiative come to fruition, further developing the foundation for arts and cultural programming for the residents of the City of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. In partnership with DCA's Madrid Theatre and Canoga Park Youth Arts Center, this investment will create new opportunities for programming for young people and adults. We could not have done this without the support of the City's Bureau of Engineering, the Department of General Services Department, the staff of our Performing Arts Division, and our community partners."

The Taxco Theatre, acquired in 2018 under Councilmember Blumenfield's guidance, closed its doors in September, 2022 for a $1.4 million renovation, transforming this neighborhood mainstay into the only publicly-owned facility providing opportunities for local artists, nonprofit organizations, community organizations, and performing arts students to develop and produce new work. The Taxco Theatre's vision is to provide an innovative space to bring music, dance, and theater productions to life.

For facility Open House hours, tours, and more information, please contact Dolores Chavez, at 213-526-6936 or by email at Dolores.chavez@lacity.org.



