The Soraya Will Welcome Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio

After four decades of world-wide success, including many award-winning recordings and newly commissioned works, the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio continues to dazzle audiences and critics alike with its performances. Now, America's premier trio will celebrate Beethoven's 250th anniversary with two nights at The Soraya performing several of the composer's most beloved work as part of the intimate Onstage Sessions Chamber music series.



The program includes:

Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11

Piano Trio No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 1

Piano Trio in B-flat Major "Archduke," Op. 97



Performances are 8pm on Tuesday, November 12 and Wednesday November 13. Tickets start at $76 and can be purchased at www.TheSoraya.org. These performances are generously sponsored by Kathleen P. Martin and the Colburn Foundation.



"The Beethoven 250th celebration continues at The Soraya with this extraordinary American trio of brilliant musicians," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive Director. "This season we have programmed some of the greatest artists who define Beethoven's brilliance-Itzhak Perlman, Jonathan Biss, Pinchas Zukerman with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Joshua Bell and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Christian Tetzlaff with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and new music director Jamie Martín, and Lahav Shani conducting the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. We invite our growing audience to join this memorable event."

Since making their debut at the White House for President Carter's Inauguration in January 1977, pianist Joseph Kalichstein, violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson have set the standard for performance of the piano trio literature. As one of the only long-lived ensembles with all its original members, the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio balances the careers of three internationally acclaimed soloists while making annual appearances at many of the world's major concert halls, commissioning spectacular new works, and maintaining an active recording agenda.



The Trio continues to celebrate its 40th Anniversary throughout the 2019-20 season with a complete Beethoven Cycle at Boston's Gardner Museum, spread over three weekends, an all-Beethoven program at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, where they are Ensemble-in-Residence. Performances that stretch across the US from the La Jolla Summerfest to New York's Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall continue their legacy of introducing new works with a celebratory commission, "Pas de Trois" written for them by Pulitzer prize-winning composer, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich.



Recent season highlights include the numerous performances of the appealing Zwilich work as well as André Previn's acclaimed Trio No. 2, commissioned for them by the Music Accord presenter consortium, a tour of the United Kingdom including a return to the Wigmore Hall/BBC lunchtime series and many complete Beethoven Cycles. In addition to mini-residencies and recitals on prestigious series throughout the United States, 2017 brought their unique blend to Beethoven's exuberant Triple Concerto with the Milwaukee Symphony under the baton Maestro Edo de Waart in his final season as Music Director and to the Westchester Philharmonic with Jaime Laredo as conductor. They also celebrated the great chamber works of Brahms in Detroit with principals from the Cleveland Orchestra as their special guests.



Their recordings include "Passionate Diversions," works written for them by Ellen Taaffe Zwilich including her Quintet, Septet, and Trio on the AZICA label and a double CD set of Schubert on the BRIDGE label. The Trio's previous recording projects on KOCH include a 4-disc Brahms Cycle of the complete trios, Arensky & Tchaikovsky trios and a beloved two-volume set of the complete Beethoven Trios. In addition, KOCH re-released many of the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio's hallmark recordings, including works of Maurice Ravel, Richard Danielpour and Dmitri Shostakovich as well as "Legacies," filled with trios written especially for the group by Pärt, Zwilich, Kirchner and Silverman. The Trio records Silverman's "Piano Trio No. 2, Reveille" this season, which they originally premiered with Sting at New York's 92nd St Y.



Musical America named the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio the 2002 Ensemble of the Year. The 2003-04 season was their first as Chamber Ensemble in Residence at the Kennedy Center, an honor which has continued to thrill the Trio throughout subsequent seasons. They were awarded the Samuel Sanders Collaborative Artists Award by the Foundation for Recorded Music, in 2002 and in 2011.



Jaime Laredo and Sharon Robinson serve on the esteemed instrumental and chamber music faculty at The Cleveland Institute of Music, where they began teaching in 2012. Both Mr. Laredo and Ms. Robinson were professors at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music for seven years prior. Joseph Kalichstein continues as a long-revered teacher at the Juilliard School of Music.



In the words of American Record Guide, "It's a rare luxury to hear music-making of such integrity and joy, and an equally rare privilege to be party to such an intimate musical conversation."



For more information, please visit kalichstein-laredo-robinson-trio.com.





