The Orange County Playwrights Alliance Returns With Three New Plays

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The featured plays are PETE AND STEVE, TEARS IN THE RAIN and THE IMPERSONATOR

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance is back! During the week of August 24-28, Orange County's premier playwrights group brings you an eclectic trio of one-acts ranging from the romantic to the absurd. Catch these Zoom readings of new plays on OCPA's new YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC2mbYUqHLikWq9QE-57tqDw

The Plays



Pete and Steve by Dana Hammer - A hermit's life is upended when a feral boy shows up on his doorstep. Directed by Wade Williamson. Featuring Nathan Brewer, Erika Bromwell, Miguel Cardenas, Melisa Cole, Laura Hathaway, Matt Takahashi, and Robin Walton.

Tears in the Rain by Jordan R. Young - An American man meets and falls in love with a young Irish woman on a visit to Europe in the early 1970s. Two years later, he returns to pursue the romance, but the experience proves an emotional rollercoaster. Directed by Katie Chidester.

The Impersonator by Arthur Kraft - An actor impersonates his brother, a school psychologist, and deals with a distraught high school girl. Directed by Philip Brickey. Featuring Philip Brickey, Keith Bush, Evie Goode, Rose London, and Mark Rosier.

Lovers, Strangers, Impersonators: Three New One-Acts from OCPA

Premiering on YouTube the week of August 24-28 at

youtube.com/channel/UC2mbYUqHLikWq9QE-57tqDw

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You