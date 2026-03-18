The Music Center Unveils Spotlight Grand Prize Finalists For 2026 Grand Finale

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The Music Center has announced 14 Grand Prize Finalists for its 38th annual Spotlight program, who will perform at the Spotlight Grand Finale on May 16 at 8:00 p.m. at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Selected from more than 1,300 applicants across Southern California, the finalists represent seven categories: acting, ballet, dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental, and contemporary instrumental. Each finalist will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Free tickets for the Spotlight Grand Finale are available at musiccenter.org/spotlightfinale.

“Each year, The Music Center's Spotlight reminds us just how vibrant and promising the future of the performing arts is,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “These remarkable students demonstrated exceptional dedication, artistry and courage and have grown in numerous ways throughout their Spotlight journey. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and to provide a stage where their talent can shine and inspire audiences from across Southern California. Programs like Spotlight ensure the next generation of artists has the opportunity, encouragement and community they need to thrive. Congratulations to them all!”

Grand Prize Finalists

The 2026 Grand Prize Finalists include:

Acting: Belle Gomer and Nyla Nevaeh

Ballet: Manuela De Souza and Afina Gosla

Classical Instrumental: Erin Liao and Connor Shim

Classical Voice: Emilia Bernstein and Lev Sakae Taira

Contemporary Instrumental: Emmet Althoen and Ishaan Natarajan

Dance: Brooklyn Covington and Gracyn French

Non-Classical Voice: Lilia Cerna and Ansh Narsingh

In addition to the finalists, The Music Center named one Honorable Mention in each category, with each student receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

“For nearly four decades, Spotlight has created a nurturing community where young artists challenge themselves, learn from one another and discover the depth of their own potential,” said Jeri Gaile, Spotlight Fredric Roberts Senior Director. “Watching these students grow—from their first auditions to the Grand Finale stage—is always inspiring. Their commitment to their artistry, as well as their support for one another, embody the true spirit of the Spotlight program. Audiences will be amazed by the passion and brilliance they bring to The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre.”

About the Spotlight Program

Spotlight, part of The Music Center’s TMC Arts programming, provides teens with performance opportunities, audition experience, and professional feedback from artists and arts administrators. The program is free to participants and focuses on accessibility, learning, and artistic development.

This year’s program included students from 256 schools across 164 cities and eight counties, with more than $100,000 in scholarships awarded. Since its founding in 1988, Spotlight has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships.

The Spotlight Grand Gala will take place prior to the Grand Finale performance, with proceeds supporting the continuation of the program. The 2026 gala will honor longtime patrons Pamela and Dennis Beck.

More Information

For more information about The Music Center’s Spotlight program, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.

SEO Blurb: The Music Center has announced the 2026 Spotlight Grand Prize Finalists, who will perform at the Ahmanson Theatre. The annual program selected 14 students from more than 1,300 applicants. Free tickets for the Grand Finale are now available.