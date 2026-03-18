In Other People’s Shoes To Present Additional Performances Of FIRE STORIES PROJECT Free In May

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In Other People's Shoes Productions is offering hree additional staged readings of their Fire Stories Project on May 2 & 3, as a guest production at Boston Court Pasadena. The previous performances, which were held to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the fire in January, were embraced by the community and this is an opportunity for more people to see the work.

The theatre company teamed up with therapists from Pacific Clinics to interview young people who were impacted by the fire and wanted to share their stories. The script consists of their exact words, edited together to make a narrative. The young people remain anonymous, and their words are performed verbatim by professional actors.

There will be three opportunities to see the piece, on Saturday May 2 at 1pm, and on Sunday May 3 at 1pm and 3:30 pm. The link to reserve is here: https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org/fire-stories-project

Each performance will conclude with an opportunity for the audience to share their own stories or to ask questions, moderated by the creators and a therapist from Pacific Clinics.

The Fire Stories Project is supported by the Pasadena Art & Culture Commission and The City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division, and East Side Arts Initiative.

In Other People's Shoes Productions, based in Pasadena, tells imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life. We work with professional artists to develop stories that are about and for young people. We believe deeply in inviting young people to participate in the creative process by giving feedback on early drafts of each piece. The Fire Stories Project puts their voices at the center by sharing their real experiences directly with an audience.

Pacific Clinics is the leading community-based nonprofit provider of mental health and substance use disorder services. For over 150 years, it has offered a range of high-quality programming to address behavioral health, education, support and social services-all at no cost. Serving more than 100,000 Californians, Pacific Clinics offers hope to all through culturally responsive, trauma-informed and research-based care.