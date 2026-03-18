Jennifer Leigh Warren and Matthew Thomas Grant Join MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS in CA

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Broadway’s Jennifer Leigh Warren and “Grey's Anatomy” and “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Matthew Thomas Grant have been cast in the world premiere production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA. The original musical comedy, with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, will play a limited engagement from May 2–17 (previews on April 30 and May 1). The show will be directed by Tony Award-nominee Kristin Hanggi, best known for the Broadway and global smash hit Rock of Ages. Music director, arranger, and orchestrator is Anthony Lucca (The Wedding Singer and Calvin Berger at The Colony and King of Pangea), and choreographer is Michelle Elkin (associate choreographer Wonderland on Broadway, The Wedding Singer and Footloose at The Colony). Cheryl Daro is associate director and Nathan Heldman is associate music director.

Best known for creating the role of ‘Crystal’ in the original production of Little Shop of Horrors, Marie Christine at Lincoln Center, and her star-making performance in the original Broadway production of Big River, Jennifer Leigh Warren (playing ‘Nana Marie’) has been a staple of theatre and film for more than 40 years. Matthew Thomas Grant (as ‘Dylan/The Algo’) is best known for his portrayal of ‘Leif Donnelly’ on NBC's “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Zoe’s Extraordinary Christmas”. He starred on “Grey’s Anatomy” and in the Off-Broadway production of Romy and Michele: The Musical. Warren and Grant join the previously announced Emma Hunton (Freeform’s “Good Trouble”, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Next to Normal), as ‘Brenda’, John Krause (Hadestown–Broadway and National Tour, Wicked, Rock of Ages), as ‘Nate/Atlas’, and Helen Hayes Award-winner Diana Huey (Disney’s The Little Mermaid) as ‘Katrina’. They join an exciting company of actors that also includes Aynsley Bubbico (“Greek”, “This Is Us”, Off-Broadway premiere of Peter and I) as ‘Jake's mom’, social media sensation Mitchell Gerrard Johnson as ‘Pacifica’, and Lana McKissack (Fox's “Snake Oil” and Amazon's “Dark/Web”) as ‘Luna’. Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Casey Anne Apregan, and Frankie Zabilka are the principal standbys.

Scenic design is by Stephen Gifford (Funny Girl, Man of La Mancha, Peter Pan Goes Wrong), lighting design is by Gavan Wyrick, costume design is by Jessica Champagne-Hansen, sound design is by Tony Award nominee Cricket Myers (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), properties design is by John McElveney, and projection design is by Taylor Edelle Stuart (Trash Off-Broadway). Production stage manager is Iliana Solorzano. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

With a contemporary pop-rock score, this entirely original musical comedy offers a fierce, funny look at identity in the age of social media. Brenda, a single millennial mom, just wants to do better “adulting” (like the seemingly perfect Jake’s mom at her daughter’s school), when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant and totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women work to shed the Greek Chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.