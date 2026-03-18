Immersive DARK LIBRARY: THE TIME MACHINE Begins LA Run In April

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After Hours Theatre Company will present DARK LIBRARY: THE TIME MACHINE, the latest installment of its immersive series, opening April 4, 2026, and running through April 26, 2026.

Set in southwest London in 1894, the experience places audiences as members of the Royal Society attending a secret gathering centered on a new scientific invention. The production draws inspiration from multiple works by H.G. Wells, including The Time Machine, The War of the Worlds, The Invisible Man, The Island of Doctor Moreau, and Ann Veronica.

The 75-minute production incorporates interactive staging, movement, original music, and 360-degree sound design. The experience also includes a series of themed cocktails, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

The cast includes Janaya Jones, Gabe Oliva, Katherine Powers, Luke Rampersad, Will Riddle, Parker Sela, Paul Stanko, and Ian Wolf.

The production is directed by Jennifer Strattan, with a script by Blaise Hemingway, original compositions by Cooper Baldwin, and choreography by Emily DePauw. Design team members include E.K. Dagenfield and D’Angelo Reyes (production design), Liuba Randolph (costumes), Aiden Vice (lighting), and Harrison Johnstone (sound).