The Music Center In Association With Dance Camera West Seeking Submissions for PNB Dance Film Festival

Southern California-based digital dance creators and emerging artists are invited to submit films for consideration as part of the second PNB Dance Film Festival. The Festival was born from an explosion of digital and dance creativity during the pandemic, resulting in the creation of dance films that expanded the reach of and stretched the boundaries of the dance art form. The Music Center is teaming up with Dance Camera West to present the Festival in Southern California. The free festival will help continue to unite voices within the dance community and forge a more connected and inclusive arts world.

Dance filmmakers are asked to submit a short (four minutes or less) or long (four to 12 minutes, suggested maximum) dance film for consideration by an esteemed panel of industry professionals. Winning films will be showcased and shared with audiences on the large LED screens on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center during the week of July 11, 2022. The Festival organizers will pay screening fees for the winning films.

WHO: Student and professional filmmakers, digital dance creators and emerging artists are encouraged to submit their films for consideration.

WHEN: Deadline for submissions is Friday, May 20, 2022.

APPLICATION CATEGORIES AND GUIDELINES:

Festival features three categories of filmmakers: students under 18 years of age; student 18 years of age of older; and professional filmmakers.

Applicants may submit to either the short or long films category or both.

There are no limits to the number of films an applicant can enter.

Open to Southern California residents.

All dance-based films of any style or genre will be considered.

All films submitted must be completed at time of submission; films must have a production date of 2019 or later.

Recordings of live stage performances will not be accepted.

For more information, please visit musiccenter.org/pnbfilmfest.