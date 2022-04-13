The Movement to Bring Free Classes to Los Angeles, Featuring Hip Hop, Contemporary & More

The Movement, a nonprofit organization committed to making dance free and accessible to all, has announced their latest expansion, bringing seven new FREE dance classes to Los Angeles, CA.

The Movement launched in 2021 in Miami by tech startup gurus Ryan Breslow and Eddy Rosales Chavez, and recently moved its headquarters to New York City. By partnering with local dance instructors and spotlighting Broadway stars, The Movement aims to bring a sense of joy, confidence, and community to participants.

Dance instructors from the local communities offer introductory classes for a wide variety of dance styles, including hip hop, zumba, and jazz funk. Classes are completely free for participants and offer a range from beginner to intermediate.

"We've thrilled to expand our dance classes into the Los Angeles area and immerse ourselves in the new West Coast communities," said Founding Head of Operations Eddy Rosales Chavez.

The weekly Los Angeles class schedule is below:

Mondays at 7:00 PM PT - West Coast Dance Theatre (starting April 18)

"Groove Theory" with Lee Daniel

Wednesdays at 6:00 PM PT - Fuzion Force LA (starting April 27)

"Intro to Hip Hop" with Galit Friedlӓnder

Wednesdays at 6:00 PM PT - Creatington (starting April 13)

"Hyperbolic Time Chamber" with Quinlan Branch

Thursdays at 7:00 PM PT - Fuzion Force LA (starting April 21)

"Intro to Hip Hop" with Erick Rios

Saturdays at 9:30 AM PT - MovEssential Studio

Zumba with Rose Pasquel

Saturdays at 10:00 AM PT - West Coast Dance Theatre

"Improv/Contemporary" with Lexi Dysart

Sundays at 9:30 AM PT - MovEssential Studio

Zumba with Rose Pasquel

For more information and to RSVP for classes, please visit www.themvmt.org.

ABOUT THE MOVEMENT

The Movement was created to unite the world through dance - partnering with local dance instructors and dance studios nationwide to provide a range of entirely FREE dance classes to the Miami. NYC, and soon to be in Los Angeles communities. The Movement covers the cost, removing cost barriers and expanding access to the benefits of dance for all.