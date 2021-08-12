The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Announces HINDSIGHT 2020

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will present Hindsight 2020, a virtual program that will be presented October 22- October 24, 2021. It will feature reflective stories from residents of Culver City that will give voice to the year that changed everything.

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is seeking RESIDENTS OF CULVER CITY to share stories that chronicle their experiences in 2020 around the impact of the pandemic and unrest on them individually.

To be considered as a City of Culver City storyteller, please contact lawtfspotlight@yahoo.com or call (818) 760-0408 for more information on submissions. Please contact by the August 31 deadline.