The Longwood Writers Workshop Debuts New Anthology A GATHERING OF VOICES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Authors Denise Billings, Charles Floyd Johnson, Denise Nicholas, Otto E. Stallworth, Jr., MD, GW Williams, and Hattie Winston (collectively: The Longwood Writers Workshop) have announced the debut of their new book, A GATHERING OF VOICES

In this anthology, the six authors share a varied collection of personal, vibrant, introspective, and lyrical stories. These stories resonate with memories of struggles they've waged, of battles they've won and lost, and of their many experiences that illuminate their mature wisdom and their hard-won resilience. Featuring a foreword by Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad, A GATHERING OF VOICES is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Book Baby and at LongwoodWritersWorkshop.com.

In the Spring of 2018, Actress/Author Denise Nicholas gathered a group of interested writers in forming a writing workshop named Longwood Writers Workshop. She brought on board Denise Billings, Charles Floyd Johnson, Otto E. Stallworth, Jr., MD, GW Williams, and Hattie Winston. Nicholas shared her knowledge of the writing process and brought to the group the skill she had exhibited in her first novel, the award- winning FRESHWATER ROAD, a book that was born in the Journeyman’s Writing Workshop run by Writer/Teacher Janet Fitch. The Longwood Writers Workshop’s members were interested in both memoir and fiction writing for A GATHERING OF VOICES; however, most of the authors settled on memoir as it gave them a starting point using their own life’s experiences. The group began meeting bi-weekly at Nicholas’ home to write together. And then in March 2020, the COVID-19 lockdowns required The Longwood Writers Workshop to gather less frequently via Zoom. As the pandemic ebbed, the group returned to in-person sessions around Nicholas’ dining room table. The authors came to realize what writers all over the world have always known: writing is rewriting and rewriting once again. A GATHERING OF VOICES is the result of six writers, all with different stories, examining universal truths of their varied lives.

The first book signing event for A GATHERING OF VOICES will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016). Tony, Drama Desk, and NAACP-nominated actor Rocky Carroll (CBS’s NCIS, Broadway’s The Piano Lesson) will moderate a discussion with the authors. To reserve complimentary tickets, visit https://bit.ly/AGatheringofVoicesBookLaunch. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

The compelling narratives in A GATHERING OF VOICES speak to all ages of readers who are looking for confirmation that the challenges and adversity presented by life’s struggles can be overcome with hard work, a never-ending belief in oneself, and the willingness to persevere through every hardship.

Comments