The Largest Ever RUPAUL'S DRAGCON LA Sashays Into Los Angeles

Emmy ® Award-winners RuPaul and World of Wonder ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Million Dollar Listing," upcoming documentaries "STONEWALL OUTLOUD" and "Liberty: Mother of Exiles") hosted the fifth annual and largest ever RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend. Attendees from 44 different countries mixed and mingled with over 75 of the world's top Drag Queens and other talent at the massively successful drag and pop culture convention. RuPaul's DragCon NYC tickets are now on sale for the weekend of September 6th-8th, and the convention returns to Los Angeles May 1st-3rd, 2020.

Created by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul's DragCon is a family-friendly event welcoming attendees of all ages and backgrounds to kiki with all of their favorite drag queens, stars, and celebrity friends of the show in a creative, friendly and accessible environment. The three day event included extensively curated panels with topics ranging from defying the gender binary and activating your intersectional activism, to love and relationships, to celebrity drag makeovers. RuPaul himself DJ'ed two dance party sets for all attendees to enjoy. The TikTok-sponsored main stage included live performances by Broadway legend Nikki Blonksy and queens like Adore Delano, among others. Also on the floor for the first time was literal drag racing in go-karts, talent signings, and more than 50 Instagrammable moments including the real Werkroom entrance from "RuPaul's Drag Race." Over 350 exhibitor booths offered attendees some of the most sickening shopping around.

"Five years in, RuPaul's DragCon has become the most inclusive party on earth - a safe place to laugh, dance and celebrate every color of the rainbow," said RuPaul, supermodel of the world. "Thank you to our sponsors, vendors, and the queendom that make all of this possible."

"DragCon has become a giant hug that the world really needs now," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "This year, we previewed our new film 'Stonewall Outloud,' a timely reminder that this party and celebration began thanks to the courage of trailblazers who refused to be oppressed and tore down the walls of bigotry and hate. From DragCon LA to DragCon NYC and beyond, we are so grateful to everyone involved for sending a message of love and inclusiveness all around the world."

The convention featured Queens and other celebrity talent for performances, meet and greets, panels and more, including: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Adore Delano, Nina West, Peppermint, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity the Tuck, Jasmine Masters, Miss Vanjie, Akeria C. Davenport, Lance Bass, Daniel Franzese, Nicole Byer, Gillian Jacobs, Patrick Starrr, LipstickNick, Brandi Glanville, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Carson Kressley, Todrick Hall, Rachel Bloom, Constance Zimmer, Melonie Diaz, Alaska, Alyssa Edwards, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Eureka, Acid Betty, Aja, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Kameron Michaels, Yvie Oddly, Monet X Change, Mayhem Miller, Raja, Latrice Royale, Detox, India Ferrah, Ginger Minj, Sharon Needles, Ross Mathews, Hannah Hart, Rebecca Black, and World of Wonder co-founders & DragCon creators Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. For full list of talent, click here.

Badges and VIP Packages for the third annual "RuPaul's DragCon NYC" are on sale now at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

Highlights from RuPaul's DragCon 2019 include:

All-ages attendees from 44 countries explored more than 340,000 square feet of the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the largest number of activations, programming, and talent than ever before.

The return of the Kids Zone - an interactive space for kids. The Kid's Zone is fully dedicated to children with Drag Queen Story Hour, a Kids' Fashion Show, arts & crafts, a bounce house, crown making, more!

RuPaul made an inspiring speech prior to the official ribbon cutting while surrounded by RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Queens including Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Nina West, Manila Luzon, Genie, Serena ChaCha and Darienne Lake.

RuPaul quotes include:

"We are spreading the WHAT? The LOVE!" "We are here to entertain, to celebrate, and to spread the love!"

The Crowned Queens Walk: RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel rode into the walk on a coin-operated mechanical lipstick. Mattel was joined by Raja, Aquaria, Sharon Needles, Adore Delano, Eureka, Kameron Michaels alongside some gentleman escorts, Blair St. Clair, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Tammie Brown, Alaska, India Ferrah, Mayhem Miller, All Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck rocking her sky-high crown, and Season 11 Queens including Nina West, Brooke Lynn Hytes in red pointe shoes, Plastique Tiara, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Shuga Cain, and a backflipping Yvie Oddly, who all sashayed down the pink carpet in front of thousands of screaming fans.

RuPaul DJing two midday dance parties for all convention attendees on the DragCon mainstage

Adore Delano kicked off DragCon on Friday afternoon performing a rocking exclusive VIP performance on the DragCon main stage. Watch the performance HERE.

Blac Chyna posed with fans at her Lashed booth. See images HERE.

Nikki Blonsky singing the smash hit song from Hairspray, "Good Morning Baltimore" on the RuPaul's DragCon main stage sponsored by TikTok.

Reality television star Brandi Glanville brought her hit podcast to DragCon LA and dished about pop culture, fashion and celebrity gossip.

ABC's The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin posed for photos with her fiance Garrett, and joined the "Cupid, You Stupid" dating panel alongside Mayhem Miller, Scarlet Envy, and Shuga Cain.

In the Judgey Judies panel, RPDR judges Carson Cressley, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Todrick Hall discussed never-before-heard behind the scenes moments from the show. Said Carson, "The show introduces you to the community and shows the audience challenges and triumphs. The show hasn't changed, but culture has caught up."

RuPaul hosted a RuTalk with members of the famous RuPaul's Drag Race Pit Crew where they discussed how the show has changed their lives; Ru shared personal insights about his own early years gogo dancing in Atlanta and NYC.

In the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence panel, The Sisters focused on how non-binary, non-cis and people of color have played parts in and used their gender for liberation and activism. "Gender activism is intersectional. Having that in mind when you are doing activism is very important."

Trixie & Katya brought their fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus show "UNHhhh" to a panel

Headcount presented a panel of political activists who highlighted positive strides being made in the United States, despite current political volatility.

RuPaul sat down one-on-one with actress and comedian Nicole Byer

"There are more people at DragCon than at Trump's inauguration," said Vicky Vox on the show floor

Tune in Thursdays at 8 pm ET to "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1.





