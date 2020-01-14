The LA Phil's World Music Series Will Feature Tune-Yards, The Chieftains and More

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2019/20 World Music series comes to Walt Disney Concert Hall with an eclectic mix of artists performing music from around the world, from traditional Irish sounds to a multigenerational tribute to a transcontinental sitar legend.

Tune-Yards' Merrill Garbus pursues a dramatic, hyper-rhythmic synthesis of sound from around the world, incorporating elements of R&B, funk, house, Caribbean, and African music into her digitally altered - and socially conscious - dance music. On her latest album, I can feel you creep into my private life, she asks challenging questions over complicated beats, resulting in an album Rolling Stone calls "determined to conjure kinetic joy while staring down our present." Tune-Yards makes her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut on January 31, 2020. Guitar virtuoso Vieux Farka Touré opens the evening.

After 57 years of making some of the most beautiful music in the world, The Chieftains remain as fresh and relevant as when they first began. The six-time Grammy® Award winners have been highly recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on an international scale. Their ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has led to their being hailed as one of the most revered musical groups of their era. This evening of music, song, and dance - part of the group's The Irish Goodbye Tour - takes place on March 1, 2020.

Ravi Shankar was one of the most influential artists in music history, a pioneering musician who introduced countless global audiences to his country's rich heritage and culture, toured tirelessly through much of the 20th century, and proved the versatility of his instrument in his ground-breaking compositions for everyone from rock legends to symphony orchestras. The Shankar family, Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones, invites you to celebrate the centenary of Ravi Shankar in this evening dedicated to his life and legacy on May 19, 2020. Additional special guests will be announced.

More information and tickets for the LA Phil's 2019/20 World Music series be found at laphil.com.

The LA Phil, under the vibrant leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, presents an inspiring array of music from all genres - orchestral, chamber and Baroque music, organ and celebrity recitals, new music, jazz, world music, and pop - at two of L.A.'s iconic venues, Walt Disney Concert Hall (laphil.com) and the Hollywood Bowl (hollywoodbowl.com). The LA Phil's season at Walt Disney Concert Hall extends from September through May and throughout the summer at the Hollywood Bowl. With the preeminent Los Angeles Philharmonic at the foundation of its offerings, the LA Phil aims to enrich and transform lives through music, with a robust mix of artistic, learning, and community programs.





