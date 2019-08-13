The Grove Theatre Celebrates DAY OF THE DEAD / DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

The Grove Theatre announces Day of the Dead / Dia de los Muertos, conceived, directed and choreographed by Julio Villegas, addressing the emotional encounter of the spectator with the ethereal world of the dead. Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere. The multi-day holiday involves people gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support them in their spiritual journey. In The Grove presentation, there will be altars, where attendees can bring remembrances of their dead loved ones, such as food, photos and memorabilia, and toys for dead children.

This event is November 1 - 3, 2019. Villegas conveys to the viewer through his work, the importance of this celebration in the Hispanic culture.

This show includes, in the ethereal space, several familiar characters from childhood such as La Catrina, La Llorona, La Bruja, provoking artistic thought, using Music, Folk Dance and Poetry as the soul of this event.

The goal of Day of the Dead/ Dia de los Muertos, is to value Hispanic identity, customs and traditions.

Presented in English and Spanish.

Tickets are $30/35/40 for adults and $20 for children and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You