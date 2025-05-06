The Groundlings Theatre to Premiere GOT A LIGHT? Fully Staged Improv Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Groundlings Theatre & School, known for launching comedy legends and pushing the boundaries of improvisational theater, has revealed its newest mainstage production: Got a Light? - a hilarious, fully staged, completely improvised theatrical event, now playing for a limited run.

Directed by Groundlings Main Company member H Michael Croner, Got a Light? is unlike anything the legendary comedy institution has done before. With custom sets, curated costumes, and a full cast of top-tier Groundlings performers, the twist? There's no script. Every scene is built live, from audience suggestions, and no two performances will ever be the same.

"We built the set. We've got the costumes. But we don't know what the show is until you arrive," says Croner. "It's spontaneous storytelling on a theatrical scale."

Blending the magic of live improv with the spectacle of a scripted play, Got a Light? invites audiences into a completely original world every night, created in real time by a cast of comedic powerhouses: Andres Parada, Erin Berry, Chase Rosenberg, Gaby Sandoval, Chris Kleckner, Lauren Burns, Kara Morgan, and David Crabb.

This show is a bold experiment from one of LA's most beloved institutions, proving that even in chaos, comedy finds a way.

