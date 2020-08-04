The Groundlings Announce Happy Hour Salon With Ron Perlman

The actor will discuss his four-decade career, his roots, and more.

Legendary actor Ron Perlman (Hellboy), with a career spanning four decades, will join The Groundlings Theatre in a "Happy Hour Salon" to discuss his career in film, how he got his start in sketch comedy, his preparation process, auditions, jobs, and what keeps him inspired in times of struggle.

Groundlings Main Company member Allison Dunbar (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will moderate the discussion, and they'll also answer questions from virtual attendees.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Groundlings Theatre, the legendary, non-profit institution that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. PST. The class will be conducted via Zoom. Enrollment is now open at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10773.

The event costs $25.00 and all proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization.

