The Avila Brothers to Headline 24th Street Theatre’s Dia de los Muertos Block Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We the People / Nosotros La Gente is the theme of 24th Street Theatre’s 20th annual, free, Dia de los Muertos block party — headlined this year by five-time Grammy award winners The Avila Brothers.

Other performers set for the outdoor stage include Pasitico Latin Band; Mariachi Calilajara; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico with Sol de Fuego and Flor de Mayo; the “Catrina Guapachosa” on stilts (Ismael Ramírez Hurtado); and more. Univision anchor Cecelia Bográn will be a special guest during the first hour of the event, from 6 p.m-7 pm. Enjoy homemade tamales, craft booths, and a graveyard where families can make their own altars for departed loved ones, plus a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos. Come in costume!

Presented in partnership with Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8) and Council Member Eunisses Hernandez (CD1), the festival extends over four city blocks, from 24th Street Theatre to Hoover Street, and from 23rd to 25th Streets on Hoover.