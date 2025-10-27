 tracker
The Avila Brothers to Headline 24th Street Theatre’s Dia de los Muertos Block Party

The event will take place on November 2 from 6-10pm.

Oct. 27, 2025
The Avila Brothers to Headline 24th Street Theatre’s Dia de los Muertos Block Party Image
We the People / Nosotros La Gente is the theme of 24th Street Theatre’s 20th annual, free, Dia de los Muertos block party — headlined this year by five-time Grammy award winners The Avila Brothers.

Other performers set for the outdoor stage include Pasitico Latin Band; Mariachi Calilajara; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico with Sol de Fuego and Flor de Mayo; the “Catrina Guapachosa” on stilts (Ismael Ramírez Hurtado); and more. Univision anchor Cecelia Bográn will be a special guest during the first hour of the event, from 6 p.m-7 pm. Enjoy homemade tamales, craft booths, and a graveyard where families can make their own altars for departed loved ones, plus a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos. Come in costume!

Presented in partnership with Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8) and Council Member Eunisses Hernandez (CD1), the festival extends over four city blocks, from 24th Street Theatre to Hoover Street, and from 23rd to 25th Streets on Hoover.

