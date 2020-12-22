The Alex Theatre Wishing Wall Launches In Downtown Glendale

Glendale Arts is inviting the public to participate in building a monument of hope, one wish at a time, by adding their wishes for 2021 to the Alex Theatre Wishing Wall, a brand-new installation mounted on the historic Alex Theatre's gates on Brand Blvd. in Downtown Glendale.

Inspired by Yoko Ono's Wish Tree project, the Alex Theatre Wishing Wall offers participants a space to share their hopes and desires for the New Year. The collective display of wishes serves as a reminder of the similarities that bind the residents of Glendale and Los Angeles while highlighting the Theatre's significance as a point of inspiration at the center of the community.

"While we are unable to open our gates and welcome the public into the Alex Theatre in person during this time, the need to bring everyone together persists and is arguably more critical than ever in the present moment. The Wishing Wall allows us to fulfill that need by uniting the public figuratively and spiritually around their greatest hopes and desires for themselves, their loved ones, and the community that surrounds them," stated Alex Theatre Managing Director Maria Sahakian. "One of Glendale Arts' core functions is to uplift and empower the many audiences we serve, and the Alex Theatre Wishing Wall harnesses the collective force of symbolically coming together to build a brighter future, wish by wish, that benefits everyone in our community."

While some wish tags are available on-site at the Alex Theatre Gates at 216 N. Brand Blvd., due to the latest Stay-at-Home order and the need to exercise caution, Glendale Arts, the Alex Theatre's non-profit management company, is accepting wish submissions virtually at www.AlexTheatre.org. Upon receipt, staff will hang the anonymous wishes and send an email follow-up with a photo along with the tag's location confirming its placement on the Wishing Wall.

The Alex Theatre Wishing Wall will be on display through January 8, 2021. The public is invited to watch the wall grow one wish at a time online @AlexTheatre on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Following its month-long inaugural residency at the Alex Theatre, the Wishing Wall is expected to begin a year-long tour throughout the City of Glendale, where locals can continue to amplify their wishes at various culturally significant locations across the community.