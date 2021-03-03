The Actors' Gang Theater Presents AXIS MUNDI Series

The Actors' Gang Theater announces additional free programming as part of its digital season: Axis Mundi - In Conversation with Ariane Mnouchkine and Tim Robbins. The free event, produced in partnership with Fundación Teatro a Mill, will be translated into French and will be streamed Thursday, March 11th at 7 pm PST through Zoom and Facebook Live. The live translation is only available through Zoom.

Mnouchkine's innovative and groundbreaking work has been profoundly influential to The Actors' Gang. Her unique and visionary philosophy of theatrical expression was introduced to The Actors' Gang in 1984 through a workshop led by George Bigot, after the Théâtre du Soleil took the Olympic Arts Festival in Los Angeles by storm. The training received in that workshop had a profound effect on the future direction of The Actors' Gang.

Hosted by The Actors' Gang's Artistic Director, Tim Robbins, Axis Mundi is a bi-monthly series of public forums that introduces the audience to creative minds from all around the world. With each conversation, the theater company is bringing together artists who shape cultures and asking vital questions about the future of theater and the arts and what it means to create in pandemic times.

In pre-pandemic times, with the Axis Mundi series, The Actors' Gang has hosted many special evenings with guests from music, literature, and journalism and was honored to have Jackson Browne, Bill Moyers, Sister Helen Prejean, Gore Vidal, Juan Gonzales, and many others share their wisdom and talent on its stage. Each one of these public forums strives to help the community bridge the gap between isolation and despair to a sense of community and shared hopefulness.

The Actors' Gang's additional digital programming includes weekly screenings of 45 Seconds of Laughter, a film by Tim Robbins (every Wednesday, at 12 pm and 7 pm PST), Beginning, Middle, and Workshop with The Actors' Gang Prison Project Alumni (every other Thursday at 7 pm PST), Bobbo Supreme Radio Play (every Friday at 12 pm and 7 pm PST), and Embedded Live Screenings (every Saturday at 12 pm and 7 pm PST). All digital programming is Pay-What-You-Can except for Axis Mundi events which are free.

Learn more at TheActorsGang.com.