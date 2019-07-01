The 2019Â Hollywood Fringe Festival Award Winners Announced

The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival Award Winners

L.A.'s Largest Celebration of the Performing Arts Concluded with Award Ceremony Los Angeles – The 10th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival concluded last night with its annual Award Ceremony and Closing Night Party. More than 1,000 people attended the Award Ceremony, which took place at the Ricardo Montalbán Theatre.



The Fringe community of participants and attendees voted for all Freak Awards winners. Winners include: Top of the Fringe: The Last Croissant

International: Hide Your Fires: Butoh Lady Macbeth

Fringe First (World Premiere): POCKETS

Cabaret & Variety: blackboxing

Comedy: Olivia Wilde Does Not Survive the Apocalypse

Dance & Physical Theatre: Tattered Capes

Ensemble Theatre: The Last Croissant

Musicals and Operas: POCKETS

Solo Performance: Mr. Yunioshi

Immersive Theatre: Vote for MURDER! To see the full list of award winners, including sponsored awards and extensions, click here.



The tenth Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival was a huge success, with more shows than ever (405) and another year of record-breaking online ticket sales and attendance. Official numbers and year-to-year comparisons will be released in the coming weeks.



http://www.hollywoodfringe.org/

About Hollywood Fringe Festival The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrates the Hollywood neighborhood: Fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.



Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curative body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival is able to exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.