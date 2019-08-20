Television Academy Foundation Launches 2019 Emmy Season Auction

The Television Academy Foundation launched its 2019 Emmy Season Auction today featuring once-in-a-Lifetime Television experiences for fans including exclusive set visits, celebrity meet and greets, and tickets to the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and Governors Ball. Proceeds benefit the Television Academy Foundation's renowned educational programs.

Bidding for the 2019 Emmy Season Auction starts Aug. 20, 2019 at http://charitybuzz.com/EmmysFoundation.

Here's a look at just some of the incredible experiences up for bid now:

· Grey's Anatomy exclusive set visit for four.

· Two orchestra tickets to the 71st Emmy Awards and Governors Ball on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.

· Two VIP tickets to Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Emmy Party on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.

· Two VIP bleacher seats on the 71st Emmy Awards Red Carpet on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.

· Meet Hasan Minhaj and attend a live taping of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj in New York City.

· Two tickets to join the Backlot on 18 Green at the Genesis Open in Feb. 2020 at the Riviera Country Club in California.

· Two VIP seats to the Live 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Nov. 10, 2019, in California.

· Meet available cast members with two VIP tickets to Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles.

· Meet WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at the launch of SmackDown Live on Fox in Los Angeles, and get an exclusive backstage tour!

Bid for the stars in the Television Academy Foundation's Emmy Season Auction!

Auction ends Sept. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. PDT.





