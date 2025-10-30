Tanya Thomas Performs NATURALLY TAN at the Binge Free Festival in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written and performed by Tanya Thomas and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, Naturally Tan explores the complexities of racial identity and colorism facing the Asian diaspora and the consequences wrought by damaging beauty standards.

Told through the voices of 35 unique, multicultural characters, and narrated through the bold perspective of a vivacious drag queen named Tanvi, the play includes music, dance, and visuals to follow Thomas' desperation to fit in as a young South Asian woman in Singapore, her search for acceptance in America, and her emergence from insecurity toward self-acceptance as a woman of color, mother, and artist.

Named “Best Bet for Weekend Culture” by the Los Angeles Times, her captivating theatrical exploration adds a distinct voice to the full range and diversity of Asian American stories.

Santa Monica Playhouse reopens its newly refurbished Main Stage with the return of the Binge Free Festival (BFF), celebrating its 10th Anniversary Season through November 16, 2025. Naturally Tan was selected as the closing day selection by the co-artistic directors, Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo. The Binge Free Festival is supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the We Are Santa Monica Fund, and Playhouse PALS. For the full schedule, visit https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/the-bff-calendar-of-events.html



Naturally Tan will be performed on Sunday, November 16 at 2pm at the Santa Monica Playhouse at 1211 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Runtime is 80 minutes with no intermission. There will be a post-show Q&A and closing day refreshments reception with the artist.

Tickets are free and are available at https://tanyathomas.com/tickets. Street parking is available in the area and municipal parking structure #1 is across from the theatre. More info: https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/map--directions.html.