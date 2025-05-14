TRU$T Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"TRU$T” - Tom Seidman’s darkly funny, explosive drama about a confrontation over class, race and inequality set during the Occupy movement - but which eerily resonates in today’s America - will have its world premiere in June at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The play will be performed Friday, June 6 at 6:15 pm; Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 21 at 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, June 22 at 12:45 p.m.; and Sunday, June 29 at 4 p.m. All performances are at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046. Tickets range from $10 to $20 (plus fees).

About the play: An idealistic son returns home to his wealthy Malibu family with an enigmatic Black friend from the Occupy movement. A wealthy neighbor drops by. An expensive watch goes missing. Tensions boil over in an explosive - and darkly funny - confrontation over class, race and inequality.

“Although the Occupy movement was the inspiration for this work, I believe that it is even more frighteningly relevant in this country now,” says Seidman, who is also the director. “ ‘TRU$T’ could turn out to be the most divisive play in this year’s Fringe Festival.”

The prestigious Austin Writers Conference called “TRU$T” a “strong piece of work….the world comes alive through these characters.”

Seidman - who has had a distinguished career in film, television and theater - is a former DGA Assistant Director to Peter Weir (“Dead Poets Society”), Robert Redford (“Ordinary People”), and Clint Eastwood. He is the Writer/Director of the perennial Christmas film classic “The Christmas Bunny” starring Florence Henderson. He received his bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts from Dartmouth College and was a Directing Fellow at the American Film Institute. Theater credits include the critically acclaimed “The Last Pitch” at American Renegade Theatre.

In the cast are Chris Durmick (“The Studio”), Saul Thomson (series regular, “Good American Family”) Carol Kaufman (“Nanny Dearest”), Morry Schorr (“Modern Family”), Jude Jones, Wiley Sutton and Xiadani.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 10% Vote Now!