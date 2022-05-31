TROUBLE! A CALAMITY ADVENTURE Debuts June 1 At Open Door Playhouse

Trouble: A Calamity Adventure will be broadcast in two parts, on June 1 and June 15, on Open-Door Playhouse, a podcast that presents the works of playwrights to whom you should be introduced.

Trouble: A Calamity Adventure is a radio play (or a sonic movie, if you prefer), a thriller with a complete song score (TEN original songs), sound effects, comedy and danger.

Calamity is an all-female acoustic band based in San Diego. They describe their music (accurately) as "folk rock with a country pop." The group's members include Catherine Barnes, Cathryn Beeks, Patric Petrie, Marcia Claire and Nisha Catron.

The women are hired to play a concert gig at a club in Vegas, so they load up their truck and head for Sin City. While performing, their cell phones are all stolen and their truck is disabled, possibly by a romantic rival of one of the ladies. They accept an offer of a ride from a promoter. During a break at a stop in the desert, he attempts to assault one of the women but is slain. Fearing that they will be accused of murder, the band flees in his vehicle. Running out of resources, one of the musicians impulsively robs a convenience store. Now, the band finds itself heading for the Mexican border with police in hot pursuit. What will be the band's ultimate fate?

You can hear Trouble and an archive of other plays at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

Trouble will also be available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.

Trouble: A Calamity Adventure is written and produced by Catherine Barnes. She is a drummer, percussionist, comedian, songwriter, and theatre artist who has worked undercover as a middle school drum teacher in San Diego, California for the last eight years. She likes to take all those things about life that make you want to crawl under something and die...and turn them into funny songs filled with percussion instruments. Her previous award-winning plays include International Man of Mystery and Yes, No, Maybe So.

Trouble is a Queen Mab Music production sponsored by the San Diego Troubador, a music publication. Trouble is recorded by Ernesto Garcia Jr., edited by Cathryn Beeks, and narrated by Claudia Russell. It stars Catherine Barnes, Cathryn Beeks, Patric Petrie, Marcia Claire, and Nisha Catron. Total running time: 75 minutes.

The band Calamity got in trouble while on a road trip. But you have the opportunity to get into the musical delights of Trouble without leaving home. And you should. Your ears will thank you for it.