TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT Encore Benefit Performance Streams One Night Only This Saturday

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT is back by popular demand for One Night Only! Saturday, March 13 at 5:00 pm (PST). An original streaming musical written specifically for the online world in which we are living with book, music, lyrics and directed by Bruce Kimmel, with musical direction and orchestrations by Richard Allen. Edited by Marshall Harvey (The Burbs, Small Soldiers, Looney Tunes: Back in Action).

What happens when two people, a former couple who haven't seen each other in 20 years - meet up on Zoom? What follows is funny, touching and tuneful, as they navigate their way through the thickets of their past relationship, which he remembers one way and she remembers quite differently.

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT stars Broadway veteran Eric Petersen (Broadway Lead: School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Shrek. TV: Kevin Can F*** Himself.) and Hartley Powers (Stage: The Man Who Came to Dinner, A Carol Christmas and Avenue Q. Film credits include Mr. Saturday Night and Me Myself and I.)

To view the show https://www.youtube.com/c/haineshisway

The fund-raising event is free, with donations gratefully accepted for the Group Rep a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization at http://thegrouprep.com/show/donations.