Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT Encore Benefit Performance Streams One Night Only This Saturday

Starring Broadway veteran Eric Peterson.

Mar. 10, 2021  

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT Encore Benefit Performance Streams One Night Only This Saturday

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT is back by popular demand for One Night Only! Saturday, March 13 at 5:00 pm (PST). An original streaming musical written specifically for the online world in which we are living with book, music, lyrics and directed by Bruce Kimmel, with musical direction and orchestrations by Richard Allen. Edited by Marshall Harvey (The Burbs, Small Soldiers, Looney Tunes: Back in Action).

What happens when two people, a former couple who haven't seen each other in 20 years - meet up on Zoom? What follows is funny, touching and tuneful, as they navigate their way through the thickets of their past relationship, which he remembers one way and she remembers quite differently.

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT stars Broadway veteran Eric Petersen (Broadway Lead: School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Shrek. TV: Kevin Can F*** Himself.) and Hartley Powers (Stage: The Man Who Came to Dinner, A Carol Christmas and Avenue Q. Film credits include Mr. Saturday Night and Me Myself and I.)

To view the show https://www.youtube.com/c/haineshisway

The fund-raising event is free, with donations gratefully accepted for the Group Rep a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization at http://thegrouprep.com/show/donations.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Eva And Marc Stern Establish New Award To Honor Excellence Among LA Operas Family Of Artis Photo

Eva And Marc Stern Establish New Award To Honor Excellence Among LA Opera's Family Of Artists

VIDEO: Ian Jenkins, MD, Author Of “Three Dads And A Baby” Stops By TAWKIN WITH Photo

VIDEO: Ian Jenkins, MD, Author Of “Three Dads And A Baby” Stops By TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Lakeshore Records Set To Release SAS RED NOTICE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK Photo

Lakeshore Records Set To Release SAS RED NOTICE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK

Jesus Fabian Moreno Releases New Single Midnight Off Photo

Jesus Fabian Moreno Releases New Single 'Midnight Off'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Jerzy Limon, Head of Poland's Shakespeare Theater, Dies at 70 Due to COVID-19
  • Teatr Wielki Presents MADAME BUTTERFLY
  • Europe's First Hybrid Jazz Festival of The Year, Szczecin 2021, Announced
  • Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Announces Lineup of March 2021 Events