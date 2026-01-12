Chromolume Theatre at The Zephyr Unveils 2026 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chromolume Theatre has announced its 2026 season of musicals at The Zephyr on Melrose in Los Angeles. Themed as a season of identify and expression, it will kick off in March with The Color Purple, the powerful musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and acclaimed 1985 Steven Spielberg film. The show has music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray and book by Marsha Norman. In June (as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival) comes the song cycle Elegies, with music and lyrics by William Finn. Next up in July is If/Then (music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey), and the season will conclude with Road Show (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman) in November.

The Color Purple

The Color Purple is an uplifting and powerful story of resilience, self-love, and the strength of the human spirit. The show received its Broadway premiere in 2005 (receiving 10 Tony Award nominations) and was revived in 2015 (four Tony Award nominations with two wins including Best Revival of a Musical). The Color Purple will run March 13–29.

Elegies

Elegies is a song cycle about the deaths of friends and family lost to AIDS and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Never morbid, the show is touching, funny, and ultimately buoyant ... the styles and tones of the songs range from unabashedly optimistic to hilariously irreverent. Elegies premiered off-Broadway at Lincoln Center in 2003 and was then performed in Boston, Toronto and London's West End. Elegies is part of the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June (performance dates and times to be announced).

If/Then

If/Then centers on a woman in her late 30s who moves back to New York City for a fresh start after a divorce. The story explores themes of choice, chance, and fate, suggesting that while choices have profound impacts, both paths involve joy, pain, struggle, and the possibility for new beginnings. The show opened on Broadway in 2014 and ran for a year, garnering two Tony Award nominations including Best Original Score. If/Then will run from July 10–26.

Road Show

Road Show is a one-act musical that tells the story of Addison Mizner and his brother Wilson Mizner's adventures across America from the beginning of the 20th century during the Klondike gold rush to the Florida real estate boom of the 1920s. This show was produced in several iterations between 2003 and 2019 under various titles including Bounce, Wise Guys, and Gold! Road Show is set to run November 20–December 6.