Elite Theatre Company to Stage WOMEN OF THE NIGHT in Oxnard This February

The Elite Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of: WOMEN OF THE NIGHT – Digging Holes /She Who Hunts. This work will be presented on the main stage from February 13th to March 8th, 2026.

Ticket prices are: General admission, $25.00; with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Military Personnel at $20.00. Groups of 10 or more are at $15.00 each.

DIGGING HOLES: Gladys, Mavis, and Margie have been best friends their entire lives and have experienced many crazy adventures together. Now in their golden years, they see the insidious deterioration of a dear friend's mind and body, and the realization of the true heartache that will soon follow. In this comedy [Yes, you read that right], the three women spend one last night together, in a cemetery, burying a body [again, you read that right].

SHE WHO HUNTS: During the day, Jo, Britt, Frankie, and Brooke are packing lunches, grading papers, and have full careers, all while caring for husbands and children. But at night, they step into the shows and do the unthinkable: hunt and kill vampires. Bound by destiny and a centuries-old mandate handed down from generation to generation from only Mothers to Daughters, they are sworn to contain the rising threat lurking beneath everyday life. Arguments erupt, vulnerabilities surface, and hard truths are spoken. Are they saving the world or merely delaying the inevitable.

WOMEN OF THE NIGHT is presented through a special arrangement with Kimberly Demery