TOGETHER LA: A VIRTUAL STAGE FESTIVAL Wraps Up Tonight

The final night will be tonight, Saturday, October 17th at 7 p.m.

Last chance to catch LA's first TogetherLAFestival will be tonight, Saturday, October 17th at 7 p.m. Presented by Alternative Theatre Los Angeles (ATLA) in association with LA Stage Alliance (LASA), "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival" is celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area.

"While the doors to our theaters may be shut, our artists continue to innovate and utilize new technology to serve Los Angeles and promote the importance of theatre. Join us as we celebrate works that are created specifically for a virtual format. Thirty-five (35) of ATLA theatre companies have showcased 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening was be hosted by celebrity guests." - ATLA.

TOGETHER LA FESTIVAL is free to the public to stream via Twitch.tv, running three weekends through October 17, 2020. ATLA welcomes sponsors and donors. Donations will benefit Color of Change. Participating theatre companies include: 24th Street Theatre, Actors Co-op, Ammunition Theatre Company, Celebration Theatre, Chance Theater, Coin and Ghost, Company of Angels, Echo Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, IAMA Theatre Company, Impro Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Company, Interact Theatre Company, Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble, Macha Theatre, Open Fist Theatre Company, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Pacific Resident Theatre, Playwrights' Arena, Rogue Machine Theatre, Sacred Fools Theater Company, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Skylight Theatre Company, The 6th Act, The Fountain Theatre, The Group Rep Theatre, The Inkwell Theater, The New American Theatre, The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Road Theatre Company, The Victory Theatre Center, Theatre of NOTE, Theatre West and Whitefire Theatre.

Oct 17: Sharon Lawrence will be hosting for closing night.

