TIS THE SEASON! Dave Koz Christmas Tour Celebrates A Holiday Tradition At The McCallum With Melissa Manchester And More

A holiday tradition returns as the McCallum Theatre welcomes the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019 at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. The show is made possible through the generosity of Wayne and Rachelle Prim. Since the beginning of his career, Koz has been all about dodging expectations and traditions. His brand-new holiday album, Gifts of the Season, is his seventh holiday release, and features the very same guests with him on this year's Christmas tour.

The saxophonist has earned nine Grammy Award nominations, had 11 No. 1 albums onBillboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, starred in numerous world tours, played for multiple presidents, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame-and much more. A platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host, instrumental music advocate and restaurateur.

Signed to Capitol Records in 1987, Koz released his self-titled solo debut album in the fall of 1990. This was the first installment in a large body of best-selling work, which includes the Gold-certified Lucky Man (1993) and Off the Beaten Path (1996).

Koz and his friends Gerald Albright, Richard Elliot and Mindi Abair turned to producer Paul Brown (Al Jarreau, George Benson, Boney James) in 2013 to make Summer Horns, which paid tribute to the high-octane, richly arranged horn sections that fueled so many hits in the '60s and '70s. That album was followed up in 2018 by Summer Horns II From A to Z, which came on the heels of another milestone anniversary recording, 2017's Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas, which celebrated the saxophonist's annual holiday tours.

Along the way, Koz's numerous television appearances led to stints as band member on The Arsenio Hall Show, band leader on Emeril Live and host of PBS's Frequency.

"Always front and center is the music. It's humbling, this many years in such a fickle business, to still have a career, still be able to go out and tour and make records," he said. "Music has been such a blessing to me, and we need it more than ever today."

The youngest of 13 children, Jonathan Butler grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, ruled by Apartheid and segregation. He made history by being the first black artist played on white South African radio, while earning three gold records in 1975 as he became a teenager. More than a decade later, Butler moved to London, England, after signing with Jive Records and released his first album internationally. He received Grammy nominations for Best R&B Song for his R&B-pop vocal hit "Lies" and for Best Jazz Song for the instrumental "Going Home." Butler's 2004 album, Surrender, went gold in South Africa, where he remains a superstar.

More than 25 years after Melissa Manchester released Tribute, her 1989 album that honored the great female singers who influenced her, she turned the tables in 2017 with The Fellas, a radiant tribute to the men, including Frank Sinatra, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin, and the iconic songs they made famous. Manchester-who won a Grammy Award for her 1982 song "You Should Hear How She Talks About You"-has appeared on both the large (For the Boys) and small (Blossom) screen, as well as the stage.

Copenhagen native Michael Lington moved to the United States on the verge of his 20th birthday, and went on to become one of the world's most creative and successful contemporary soul and jazz saxophonists. Lington's 2018 release, Silver Lining, his 10th solo album, features mostly original compositions by Lington and producer/co-arranger/keyboardist Barry Eastmond. Lington has played in more than 40 countries-and he's even performed for a U.S. president.

Houston native Chris Walker began singing before he began speaking. He got his start in the church as a member of his family gospel group, The Walker Brothers. Walker plays the bass upside down like one of his early heroes, Jimi Hendrix. Chris Walker's first release, First Time, produced two Top 5 singles; "Giving You All My Love" and "Take Time." Follow-up Sincerely Yours included the classic song "How Do You Heal a Broken Heart." He just released We're in This Love Together, a tribute album to honor the life and legacy of his mentor and friend, Al Jarreau.

davekoz.com

Tickets for this performance are priced at $105, $90 and $60. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





