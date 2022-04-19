THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING) Comes to 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Thom Pain (based on nothing), a play by Will Eno, has been announced for the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Directed by Bryan Keith and performed by Johnny Patrick Yoder, there will be five performances only at the Broadwater Second Stage: Sunday 6/5 at 5:30pm (preview); Saturday 6/11 at 7:30pm; Thursday 6/16 at 8pm; Wednesday 6/22 at 5pm; and Saturday 6/25 at 12:30pm. Running time is 70 minutes.

This 2004 solo play has been thrilling and bedeviling audiences since its 2005 off-Broadway debut, garnering critical rave reviews and going on to become a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist. It is an existential comedy ... or maybe it's not ... about the beautiful mysteries of the human experience and what may happen when one holds on to them, never being able to make total sense of them, buries them - and then suddenly needs to talk about it all. A meditation on disappointment? An exercise in futility? An attempt, perhaps, to not feel so alone in the world.

Johnny Patrick Yoder is a graduate of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. He has a BA in Theatre and Arts Management, from University of Wisconsin - Green Bay. Acting credits - Off-Broadway: Our Town, The Third Step, Mismatched.com , Stain (developmental reading). Los Angeles: Enron, Henry VI Part 1, Fifth of July, Blue Window, Rocket to the Moon, Waiting for Lefty, When It Rains Gasoline. Stella Adler Studio NYC: Question of Mercy, Life & Limb, The Time of Your Life, The Red Coat. Regional: Packer Fans from Outer Space, Simplicity, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Laramie Project, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. TV: Anyone But Me, Law & Order, CSI: Los Angeles. Directing credits: Democracy(sic), Love's Labour's Lost, August: Osage County, Gloria, The Laramie Project, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Year of the Rooster, Topdog/Underdog, Dinner with Friends. Producing credits: King Lear, Muckrakers, Long Way Go Down, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Marisol, Waiting for Lefty (all for the Harold Clurman Lab Theater), Lone Star, and Laundry & Bourbon.

Bryan Keith hails from St. Louis, where he got his first taste of professional theatre working for The Muny under executive producer Paul Blake. Once in LA, he co-founded and served as Artistic Director for a non-profit theatre company that focused on producing both new and established works. Acting credits include Hamlet for St. Louis Shakespeare, Days of Our Lives, Shooter, and Agents of Shield. He has directed In the Blood, Our Lady of 121st Street, and Intimate Apparel for the Art of Acting Studio as well as We Are Proud to Present ... by Pulitzer Prize-winner Jackie Sibblies Drury for Third Culture Theatre company. He recently directed a staged reading of Douglas Lyons' newest work, Invisible, for IAMA Theatre Company.