THIN BLOOD MEMORABILIA Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival This June

Skylar Shen, a Chinese-Korean multidisciplinary artist, brings their genre-defying one-person show Thin Blood Memorabilia to the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025 this June. Moving from West Hollywood, to Manchuria, to North Korea, on a long arc of a century's socioeconomic change across three nations, this piece confronts the dilemma of scattered maternal lineage, generational trauma, and the quiet violence of being forgotten.

In Thin Blood Memorabilia, Juniper follows the traces left from her late mother's journal from a public storage unit, to the banks of the Mei River in China, unraveling the stories of women lost in the footnotes of family trees before her. Through voice, movement, and seemingly ordinary memorabilia-whiskey bottles, apples with faces, and tangled phone cords, this piece is an elegy for the invisible women that exist before and after her, and a reclamation of their memories.

Thin Blood Memorabilia premieres at the Let Live Theater at The Actors Company, with performances on June 5, 10, 21, 28.

