THE VISITOR Comes to Hollywood Fringe

The Visitor is coming to Hollywood Fringe Festival next month. Performances run June 6-28. The show runs 45 mins, no intermission.

Charlotte Taylor is a hard-working realtor for The Agency, the #1 choice for real estate in the greater Los Valles area. When she finds an older house that's seen better days, she thinks she's found a diamond in the rough. Armed with a top notch presentation, she's ready to see this house become a home. But strange occurrences start to disrupt the lecture and dishevel Charlotte's perfect exterior. With every light flicker and mysterious creak, we begin to realize that these interruptions are something far more horrifying.

From the creative team behind the audience hit and reviewer-lauded slasher play Titus Kills (3x LA Theatre Bites Award Nominee), and last year's Fringe premier, We Need Better Friends (2x Hollywood Fringe Festival Award Nominee), The Visitor promises to send chills down audience's spines all summer.

Creative Team:

Starring: Rachael Hip-Flores and Laurel Kathleen

Written and Directed by: James Ferrero

Produced by: Megan Ruble & James Ferrero

Poster Art by: Jill Petraceck

Hand Model: Lindsay Zana

