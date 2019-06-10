THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes To The Ahmanson Theatre Next Month

"The Play That Goes Wrong," the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy, will make its Los Angeles debut at the Ahmanson Theatre on July 9 and will continue through August 11, 2019. The opening is set for Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

The national tour features Scott Cote as Dennis, Peyton Crim as Robert, Brandon J. Ellis as Trevor, Angela Grovey as Annie, Ned Noyes as Max, Jamie Ann Romero as Sandra, Evan Alexander Smith as Chris and Yaegel T. Welch as Jonathan. The cast also features Blair Baker, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sid Solomon and Michael Thatcher.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, "The Play That Goes Wrong" is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Entertainment Weekly calls "The Play That Goes Wrong," "Hilarious! Non-stop pandemonium." The Huffington Post calls it, "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" And the New York Post says it's "Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! Nothing is as fall down funny. GO."

The Broadway production of "The Play That Goes Wrong" opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 the Broadway production played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, "The Play That Goes Wrong" officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20 at New World Stages - Stage 4. "The Play That Goes Wrong" received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, "The Play That Goes Wrong" is now in its fourth year in the West End and is currently on a 30-week UK tour and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over two million people around the world.

Mischief Theatre, the Olivier Award-winning theatre company led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" tour is directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace. "The Play That Goes Wrong" is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com. Tickets for "The Play That Goes Wrong" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, or by visiting the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $30 - $135 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.





