THE LAST CHAPTER Returns To Los Angeles

Three Women in a Box brings an incredible new play to Hudson Mainstage Theatre in Los Angeles with "The Last Chapter," by acclaimed writer/producer Jan Miller Corran ("Snapshots," "The Last Word", "Turn Left", "Buried Truths").

Directed by Kate Johnston ("Tru Love"), "The Last Chapter," is an LGBT spin-off of the highly successful play "The Last Word", a Three Women in a Box Production that was presented at the Garry Marshall Theatre in 2019. Asked to bring the play back to LA but with an LGBTQ character focus, Corran met the challenge. Critics have lauded the play as "Love Letters" meets "Truly Madly Deeply" meets "Blithe Spirit" and sure to be this decade's best love letter to diverse audiences.

This powerful independent production features an incredible cast with Cathy DeBuono (Snapshots, A Perfect Ending, And Then Came Lola, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Constance Brenneman (The Toy Soldiers, Traded, Love & Other Drugs, and Anatomy of a Love Seen), Adam Huss (Power, Dreams I Never Had, Painkillers, and Still Waiting in the Wings), Adam Bucci ( Netflix's Eastsiders, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Ten Year Plan), and Monica Young (Modern Family, A Bride's Revenge, Mom, Days of Our Lives, and Witness Unprotected).

Her final chapter is just the beginning. The Last Chapter is the story of highly successful author Samantha and wife Jillian who is no longer in her life...but is she? Jillian always finished the last chapter of every novel. With her gone, Samantha is stuck. Intrusive and loving next door neighbors Jimmy and Doug are the glue holding Samantha together. And then along comes Marie.

The story centers around love, loss, words left unspoken and new beginnings.

"A compelling ensemble cast's dynamic performance that felt so much like the pleasure of cuddling next to a roaring fire on a chilly fall evening"-Art of Monteque

"We are thrilled to bring this original work to Los Angeles audiences after the enthusiastic and multi-award-winning response we received with the film "Snapshots," plus the critical applause received for "The Last Word", stated Miller Corran.

"The Last Chapter" opens on March 28, 2020 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Performance run through April 12, 2020. Tickets available a www.onstage411.com.





